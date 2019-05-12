President Iohannis, at PNL rally in Iasi: Your vote, Romanians' vote matters at 26 May elections
12.05.2019
President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday called on people to vote on May 26 in a speech given at the National Liberal Party (PNL, the Opposition, ed.n.) electoral meeting in Iasi, referring to the need to rid the country from "criminals" perched at top of the state."
"What do we do since we are in a country which is, we say, a European, democratic country? What should we do? We cannot use the same methods because we are not thieves, we are Romanians who want to move forward with our country. And then what do we do? It's simple: you have to go to the polls. This vote, some say, the same who were here the day before yesterday and tried to humiliate you, at home, don't worry, it didn't come off. They are the ones who say, sirree, this thing with the elections, the referendum, just stories. They don't matter, not the European Parliament elections, not the referendum, this is what that band trying to get hold of Romania is saying. Nothing could be further from the truth, your vote, the Romanians' vote matters. The day before yesterday we had a summit at the heart of the country. We brought Europe to Romania. All the European leaders came to Romania, and then we learned something important and I want to say it today: in Europe, Romania matters. The Romanians' vote matters. Our place is in Europe, you are Europe," the head of state said in front of the few thousand people participating in the PNL meeting in the Union Square in Iasi.
He added that losing the independence of justice means losing Romania's chances of having motorways, hospitals and schools.
The president went on to say that the issue of the rule of law in Romania has become very complicated because "we have an offender who has perched at the top of the state" and others "have some prosecutors on their trail."
"We have a problem over the past two and a half years when we talk about justice, rule of law and, more recently, the problem has become very complicated because we have a criminal who has perched at the top of the state. This can't be! And you, and those behind me, and I want simple things in Romania, a fair justice, an independent justice, nothing complicated. It's just that they do not want this because they have little issues. Some are somewhat convicted, others have some prosecutors on their trail, and then they surely say, 'Sirree, why don't we climb at the top of the state and bend the laws. My dears, it's sad but true, that's exactly what PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n] is doing. For two and a half years they have been trying to bend the laws Not for you ... Rest assured! (...) Only for themselves so that they can get away. If we lose the independence of justice, if we lose fair justice, then we lose the chance for motorways, then lose the chance for hospitals, we also lose the chance to have schools and kindergartens for our children, then we start to lose money. After all, if we let them ruin our country, then, dear ones, it's not them who will pay. We will pay. Romanians will pay. That's why I'm telling you: this cannot be! "the president stated, addressing the PNL members and supporters.
Attending the PNL rally in Iasi were also the party leader, Ludovic Orban, the party first vice-chair, Raluca Turcan, the secretary general, Robert Sighiartau, the candidates for the elections to the European Parliament Rares Bogdan, Theodor Stolojan, Siegfried Muresan, the head of the Suceava County Council, Gheorghe Flutur and other representatives of the Liberal leadership.
