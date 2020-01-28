President Iohannis: Danger of xenophobic and anti-Semitic attitudes returning is always present
Postat la: 28.01.2020 - 12:47 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
President Klaus Iohannis presented on Monday evening three Roma Holocaust survivors and several Holocaust memorial institutes with decorations; in remarks on this occasion, the President said that the danger of a revival of xenophobic and anti-Semitic attitudes is always present, and Romania should continue the progress made in recent years."The progress Romania has made in recent years is remarkable. We have successfully fulfilled the chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, the legislation on the fight against anti-Semitism has been improved, the National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania has been created, and education on the Holocaust is a national priority. Yet we must not stop here, because the danger of xenophobic and anti-Semitic attitudes returning is always present. Jewish cemeteries are vandalized, public actors claim the supremacy of particular races, there is a public relativisation of the Holocaust monstrosities, horrendous criminals are given praise, and it's not infrequent that fellow citizens of Roma ethnicity are being humiliated or discriminated against. These developments represent a frontal attack on the rule of law and the democratic principles, which is precisely why the counter-offensive must be firm and in line with European values. Therefore, we need even more education, because this is the only firm commitment that we will put in all our energy to defend in the future democracy, individual rights and freedoms," said the head of the state at the Cotroceni Palace at the decoration ceremony occasioned by the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp complex.
Klaus Iohannis went on to say that 75 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz camp, "Europe has not yet healed from the scourge of anti-Semitism and the affliction of extremism."
"To build an 'other' and define him as the absolute evil is not difficult. The lesson of the Holocaust is not that far away. In the same way, anti-Semitism, racism and hatred have been transformed in the last century into state politics. Building today's society on sound foundations can only be done with our attention constantly directed to the past, as in a rear-view mirror. The evil must be cut off from the root, and the poisonous seeds of hatred and intolerance, which could sprout anytime, must be destroyed by promoting tolerance, respect for the other and for diversity. Only by cultivating memory do we keep alive the drama of the Jews and the Roma and assume a history traced with thick lines, a painful past that we do not ignore or conceal, but are fully aware of with all responsibility," Iohannis said.
The President assured that he will advocate with the same determination as so far the preservation of the memory of the Holocaust and the combat of anti-Semitism, and emphasized that Romania has owned up to the Holocaust and has taken concrete steps regarding the recovery of the memory of this phenomenon, the strengthening of education and research on the Holocaust, the fight against extremism, anti-Semitism and intolerance, the improvement of legislation in the field, and pointed out that the entities awarded this Monday have played a decisive role in achieving this progress.
"The terrible sufferings endured by the Roma community in our country in the Transnistria camps are still insufficiently known and evoked. It is time to bring the Roma Holocaust to the public attention and to honor the survivors, each of whom represents a voice of humanity raised against racism and xenophobia," Iohannis said, pointing out that he wants the decoration of the Roma Holocaust survivors Constantin Braila, Florica Craciun and Traian Craciun to represent "a powerful gesture of condemnation by the Romanian state of the tragedy" they and Romania's Roma community have experienced during World War II.
At the end of the speech the head of state asked the participants to observe a moment of silence in tribute to the Holocaust victims.
President Iohannis awarded the Order of Cultural Merit in the rank of Knight, Category E - "National Cultural Heritage" to the Northern Transylvania Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Order of Cultural Merit in the rank of Knight, Category F - "Culture Promotion" to the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, the Order of Cultural Merit in the rank of Knight, Category H - "Scientific Research" to the "Elie Wiesel" National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania.
Also, the head of state presented Holocaust survivors Constantin Braila, Florica Craciun and Traian Craciun with the "Faithful Service" National Order 3rd class.
AGERPRES
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
ZF: Chinezii vor să cumpere reţeaua de sănătate Regina Maria. Nume grele printre consultanţii strategici
Sino-CEEF, un fond de investiţii iniţiat de compania Holding Sino-CEEF din China, şi-a anunţat intenţia de a achiziţiona a doua mare reţea de servicii medicale private din România, respectiv Regina Maria.
-
Denise Rifai intr-un interviu memorabil la EvZ TV: Meseria de jurnalist si realizator TV intre sinceritate si naturalete
EvZ TV a facut un interviu cu jurnalista Denise Rifai. Realizatoarea TV a cunoscutei emisiuni "Legile Puterii" a fost invitata lui Mirel Curea in cadrul unui talk-show numit "Dosare de presa", in care apar - altfel decat sunt receptati de opinia publica - jurnalisti de marca.
-
PNL uimeste printr-o noua numire controversata in functia de director la Sala Palatului
PNL face o noua miscare surprinzatoare, prin numirea în funcția sef lal Salii Palatului. Noul director general, Adrian Costache, este absolvent al Universității din Petroșani, Facultatea de Mine, iar traseul său politic pare a fi unul mai degrabă pe modelul PSD.
-
Cine e Billie Eilish, vocea noii generatii? S-a luptat cu depresia, a doborat recorduri la Grammy si e vedeta noului film "James Bond"
La doar 18 ani, americanca Billie Eilish este deja cunoscuta drept "vocea noii generatii". Muzica sa transcende genurile si reuseste sa cucereasca prin talent, unicitate si puterea de a fi ea insasi.
-
Uluitor: Ce se intampla in organismul tau cand urmaresti un meci de fotbal
Suporterii infocati ai echipelor de fotbal se supun unor riscuri deloc mici atunci cand vizioneaza un meci al echipei favorite, arata un studiu recent.
-
Cum acopera Gabriela Firea cu mesaje panicarde si nocive tema aerului de nerespirat din Bucuresti
De cateva saptamani, pe retelele de socializare, bucurestenii fac schimb de informatii privind masuratori ale poluarii din diversele cartiere ale Capitalei.
-
UE transmite M. Britanii că "niciodată, niciodată, niciodată" nu va face compromisuri privind piața unică
Uniunea Europeană nu va face "niciodată, niciodată, niciodată" compromisuri care să afecteze integritatea pieței sale unice, a avertizat Michel Barnier, negociatorul-șef al UE, spunând că Marea Britanie trebuie acum să se confrunte cu realitatea după ce a subestimat consecințele procedurii Brexit.
-
Ce a făcut o bătrână de 76 de ani când s-a trezit cu un hoț peste ea în casă. Bărbatul era disperat să scape
O femeie de 76 de ani din judeţul Neamţ a dat dovadă de o stăpânire de sine impresionantă, după ce s-a trezit cu un hoţ în casă. Nu a fost cuprinsă de panică, ba chiar l-a închis pe individ în încăperea în care intrase să fure şi a sunat imediat la 112.
-
Cauza prăbușirii elicopterului în care se afla Kobe Bryant. De ce s-a rotit 15 minute înainte de tragedie
Elicopterul în care se afla fostul baschetbalist Kobe Bryant şi fiica lui de 13 ani, Gianna, s-a rotit 15 minute deasupra oraşului Burbank, din zona metropolitană a Los Angeles, înainte de prăbuşire, informează dailymail.co.uk
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.POZE REVELION 2020 // Felicitari de Anul Nou in imagini. Cele mai frumoase poze cu LA MULTI ANI
- 2.26 ianuarie, Ziua internationala a sotului
- 3.Cand incepe, de fapt, sezonul 2 al serialului Sacrificiul, produs de Antena 1
- 4.Cea mai simpla rețeta de oua umplute. Aperitivul perfect pentru Revelion
- 5.Cum va afecta eclipsa de Luna din aceasta seara fiecare zodie și care dintre ele va primi cea mai mare lovitura
- 6.Consumați aceste alimente! Mențin creierul in forma și va feresc de demența
- 7.BOBOTEAZA 2020 // Cand se pune, de fapt, BUSUIOC sub perna
- 8.Sotia lui Andrei Duban, in tandreturi cu fotbalistul Mihai Onicas
- 9.Sotia-vulpita, dans lasciv pentru unul dintre amanti. Imaginile care l-au facut pe sotul incornorat sa amuteasca – VIDEO
- 10.MESAJE ANUL NOU 2020 // MESAJE REVELION Idei de FELICITARI de Revelion
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu