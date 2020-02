President Iohannis decorates literary critic Ilina Gregory

President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday the decoration decree of literary critic Ilina Gregory, according to a release of the Presidential Administration.

The head of state bestowed the "Educational Merit" Order in rank of Knight upon Ph.D., literary critic, essayist, translator (Free University of Berlin, the Federal Republic of Germany) Ilina Gregori, as a token "of special appreciation and gratitude for the professionalism and devotion placed, throughout time, in the service of the educational act, for the contribution in the promotion of the Romanian language and literature and Romania's image abroad, for the active support of the Romanian culture and values." AGERPRES