President Iohannis enacts the law on state of alert measures

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis has signed a decree for the promulgation of the Law on measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Presidential Administration.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday, as a decision-making body, a government's bill on the measures in a state of alert, after several changes were made, among which one that Parliament will have to approve the state of alert if it is established in at least half of the country.