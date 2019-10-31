President Iohannis: Energy sector, severely disrupted in past year by hazardous measures

President Klaus Iohannis said, on Thursday, at the inauguration of the natural gas compression station Podisor, in Giurgiu County, that the energy sector has been severely disrupted in the past year by hazardous measures, such as Ordinance 114, and stressed that the zero emergency is repairing the "evil caused".

"It is indisputable that, in the energy field, Romania enjoys certain advantages. The qualified human resource, the geostrategic position, the diversified energy mix, the important production of natural gas and a strong energy independence provide Romania with authentic premises for a strategic path in the future. Unfortunately, especially in the last year, the sector has been severely disrupted by random measures, such as those of the famous, in the most negative sense, Ordinance 114. The toxic effects of the last years' government have been felt by every Romanian, by record prices for gas and electricity, but also for essential goods. Now, the zero urgency consists in repairing the evil produced by this government, and in the next stage it is essential to focus our attention on the future, on what a normal Romania can bring us. First of all, the situation of the vulnerable consumer needs to be regulated quickly to support and protect them. The energy poverty phenomenon must be tackled by expanding the natural gas transport infrastructure and your role here is decisive. We must ensure that, through the development of the infrastructure, the benefits of natural gas will be enjoyed by all the citizens of Romania, regardless of where they live, in the urban or rural areas, whether in Bucharest or Botosani or Bolintin," said Iohannis.He showed that Romania has the opportunity to be at the center of the regional transport network and to become an important regional player in the field of energy, context in which he stated that the politicians, the government decision-makers, who will be in office in a few days, and the actors involved in the energy sector must work together for the essential objectives of energy security and independence."In this regard, together with you, representatives and employees of the energy sector, we must also aim to strengthen the regional role of the Romanian energy industry and to think permanently from the perspective of a relevant position in the current regional dynamics," said Iohannis.The head of state told Transgaz's general manager that he expects the BRUA projects and the Ungheni-Chisinau natural gas pipeline to be finalized in the proposed terms and stated that the Podisor compression station is an important component of the BRUA project, a clear success of Transgaz but also a benchmark for the transport of natural gas in the region."You are on the right track and I am convinced that the results of your work will substantially contribute to achieving Romania's goal of becoming a regional energy hub in reality, not just in different plans or beautifully colored maps," said Iohannis.The president showed that access to new natural gas sources and interconnection with markets in Central and Eastern Europe places the BRUA project at the center of efforts on energy security and the integration of natural gas markets in the region and urged the representatives of the energy industry to develop strategies through which to achieve results such as those obtained by Transgaz, which kick started development on a regional scale.Prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban also declared that the Romanian energy sector is affected by the lack of predictability and stressed the need for urgent measures.On this occasion, President Iohannis conferred the Order "Industrial and Commercial Merit" in rank of Commander to Transgaz Company. In return, the president received from the company a plaque with a piece of the BRUA pipeline.