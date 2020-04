President Iohannis: I have witnessed strange, sinister spectacle in Parliament

Not all politicians wanted to be on the side that takes care of Romanians, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, maintaining that he had witnessed a "strange spectacle" in Parliament, "a festival deplorably manipulated by the same politicians who even before the crisis had a rather harmful and certainly demagogic behavior."

"Not all politicians wanted to be on the side that handles the containment of the epidemic, on the side of the Romanians. We have a counterexample as big as the People's House, the counterexample is Parliament and the way some parties and some leaders understood and understand to use this misfortune for their electoral gain, in this critical period. In Parliament, whether they worked in a video-conferencing system or remotely, or some of them gathered, I saw a strange spectacle, a sinister spectacle, I would say a festival deplorably manipulated by the same politicians who, even before the crisis, had a rather harmful and certainly demagogic behavior, the people who left Romania without money," said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He said that "the Romanians' money was wasted by the PSD [Social Democratic Party] governments."

"This money was wasted instead of being invested wherever it brought a profit for the whole country. It is sad that after years and years of PSD governments we are in a situation to face a terrible epidemic, with the treasury almost empty and all the same PSD people to shout in Parliament that the Government and the President are not doing the right thing. It is a pathetic thing. Moreover, they come every day with all sorts of populist initiatives, they want to offer everything, possible, it's not like they offer from their own pockets. Populist measures impossible for someone to put into practice," Iohannis added.

The head of state showed that, at the beginning of the health crisis, there were no state reserves.

"You should know that when the epidemic started, Romania's reserves were empty. There were simply no reserves of masks, no reserves of biocides. There were very few medicines and they had to be procured in record time and procured they were," he said.

In this regard, Iohannis reminded that Romania currently has access to 1.5 billion euros from European funds.