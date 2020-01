President Iohannis: It's important to launch programmes dedicated to our troops returning from theatres of operations

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday sent a message to the Gala of War veterans saying that many of our soldiers who returned from the theatres of operations are facing "obstacles," and that it's important to launch and implement special programmes for them.

The "Gala of War Veterans" represents an occasion to pay homage to all the Romanian and US troops who were wounded in missions in the theatres of operations, and also a good opportunity to commemorate the heroes who fell on duty. Thus, I want to express my appreciation for the noble purpose of this meeting dedicated to the war veterans and to the descendants of those who died, and I am also glad that the wounded or those who suffer from post-traumatic stress and their families can be supported like this in their journey towards recovery and reintegration, and I am certain that the event today will help increasing the level of awareness of the fact that many of our soldiers are facing many obstacles after they return home," said Iohannis in his message relayed by his presidential adviser, Ion Oprisor.The head of the state also said that Romania has an efficient and constructive partnership with the United States of America, which is one of the pillars of our foreign and security policy, alongside our country's strengthened profile within NATO and the European Union. He also showed that the Romanian and US soldiers participate together in complex missions in the theatres of operations, "proving once again their devotion for the common values" of the two countries, which values they promote with consistency - freedom, democracy and the rule of law."The troops who participate in the operations in Angola, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are true moral models and sources of inspiration for the younger generations, and we owe them gratitude and respect for the sacrifices they made serving our country," underscored Iohannis.

AGERPRES