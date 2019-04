President Iohannis lamenting fundamental laws changing to suit vested interests

President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday that fundamental laws in a state governed by the rule of law have been modified over the past two years to suit the interest of people who temporarily hold important political positions.

"Your strength of character, morality, and professionalism will be tested more than once. I am telling you this because you have to be prepared to face the pressures and attacks by politicians on the justice system. We have been witnessing for two years already how fundamental laws to a rule of law are changing to suit the interests of some arriving temporarily to important political positions. The current context shows us that the progress made with great sacrifices to strengthen the independence of judiciary is not something definitely gained and it requires continuous efforts from of all of us. Keeping Romania on a democratic path depends also on your power to remain loyal to the mission that you have taken up. Each of us has to defend democracy day by day," said the president, who welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace graduates of the National Institute of Magistracy.Attending the event were also Attorney General Augustin Lazar and Chair of the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation Cristina Tarcea