President Iohannis meets EU ambassadors to discuss Dec.12-13 European Summit
Postat la: 05.12.2019 - 18:48 | Scris de: Ziua News
President Klaus Iohannis met on Thursday the ambassadors of the EU member states accredited in Bucharest to discuss items on the agenda of the incoming European Summit of December 12-13, international, as well as domestic affairs.In a press statement released on Thursday, the Presidential Administration says the meeting was organised by the Embassy of Finland, the country that currently holds six-month rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
"As far as European politics is concerned, President Klaus Iohannis has indicated that he wants to help identify and agree on solutions that meet the great challenges facing the Union, such as migration, multilateralism and security, and combating climate change. The President of Romania referenced the importance of maintaining unity and cohesion in the European Union and emphasised that the major principles that will guide the actions of Romania will be the need to avoid divisions between the member states, and the need for more convergence and fairness, and the EU's proximity to its citizens."
Iohannis also underscored that he wants solid and efficient European institutions capable of generating results benefiting all EU citizens.
"At the same time, the President of Romania mentioned that the new European Commission will have to carefully manage the expectations of European citizens and of the member states by developing a work program that will implement the common priorities set by the EU Strategic Agenda 2019 - 2024 and ensure balance. President Klaus Iohannis also mentioned that the role of the President of the European Council is essential in ensuring unity in the decision-making process, for the success of the European project," according to the official statement.
Regarding the future EU budget, Iohannis pointed out that reaching an agreement on a balanced budget that covers both the new priorities of the Union and the demand for funding for traditional policies, cohesion and the common agricultural policy, should be a priority.
Referring to the new proposal of the Finnish Presidency of the EU Council on the figures for the European Union budget, Iohannis mentioned that, in his opinion, the proposal makes it even more difficult for a consensus to be reached among the member states.
"The President of Romania pointed to the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019, underlining the very good results recorded by the Romanian officials under extremely difficult conditions. Regarding Brexit, President Klaus Iohannis mentioned that the December European Council meeting will discuss the outcome of the UK's December 12 early elections and reiterated that the best solution would be the United Kingdom exiting the European Union under the agreement that was reached between the EU27 and the United Kingdom Government."
At his meeting with the EU ambassadors, Iohannis also made an assessment of the results of the NATO Summit in London, pointing out that important results were obtained and a strong message of unity was conveyed.
At the same time, the most recent developments in Moldova were also discussed.
"Regarding domestic affairs, Iohannis underscored the importance of the pro-European vote given by Romanian citizens in the European elections, of the May 26 referendum and of the presidential election, after which the political climate in Romania has improved significantly. Romanians, he said, thus delivered a strong message of attachment to European values, democracy, rule of law, judicial independence and continuing the fight against corruption. The President of Romania voiced confidence that the new government will make the best decisions and find the most appropriate legislative solutions for the implementation of the objectives that will meet the expectations of the citizens."
