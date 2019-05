President Iohannis: Not content with what is going on in EU concerning new generation of communications

President Klaus Iohannis, participating alongside European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in a debate about Europe's future, organised at "Ion Besoiu" Centre in Sibiu, voiced on Wednesday night his dissatisfaction with what is going on in the European Union concerning the new generation of communications.

"We live in a digital world, it is not something we have to prepare for because it is coming in the future and guess what: we are not ready! 5G is the future generation of communications and guess what: it is coming and it is in itself a form of artificial intelligence. Your phones will speak with your car, with your washing machines, with your air conditioner at home and if you are lucky you will understand, if not, too bad for you! My suggestion is to do something to understand because this is happening. (...) The European Commission has drawn up a series of documents on this matter and we are working on it but personally, I am not satisfied with what is going on in the European Union, I must be very honest," Iohannis said.He added that one of the EU's great accomplishments is the Single Market."We have managed to have a Single Market for production, industrial production, for goods. (...) Try bringing your phones abroad, in Romania they work well because we have fast networks, but if you go abroad phones do not work properly. If you try doing more complicated things, you realise that even if we have a Single Market we are far from a digital Single Market. (...) I believe we have still got a lot of work to do," the president maintained.In response, Jean-Claude Juncker affirmed he is not satisfied either with everything that is going on in Romania.The president said he is not content with everything that is going on in the European Union. Nor am I content with everything that is going on in Romania, the EC president said."We both believe that," President Iohannis said.