President Iohannis: Romania's education should train values, unfortunately, this is not the rule,but the exception

Romania's education should cultivate talents and train values, but, unfortunately, this is not the rule, but the exception, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday in Cluj Napoca, at the opening festivity of the academic year.

The President stated that "the only constant concern" of the current Government was to appoint as ministers "some persons without any vocation or concern to solve the systemic problems of the education.""Mediocre ministers only get mediocre results. Romania's education should cultivate talents and train values. Unfortunately, this is not the rule, but the exception which we encounter only in certain educational centres," the head of state said, giving as an example the "Babes-Bolyai" University in Cluj Napoca.