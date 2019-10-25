President Iohannis: Romanian Army, worthy of its past and heroes, is moral landmark, stability anchor
Postat la: 25.10.2019 - 13:39 | Scris de: Ziua News
Romania's strategic priority is and will remain a strong transatlantic relationship, and the country's Army is presently a professionalized and performing institution, "worthy of its past and heroes", President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday on the occasion of the celebration of Romanian Army Day.
"We celebrate today 75 years since the complete liberation of the territory of Romania by our army, during World War II. This anniversary is the more so significant, as this year also marks the 15th anniversary of Romania's joining NATO, therefore providing a good opportunity for us to honor the sacrifices and engagement of all those who have defended the unity of the Romanian state and our national identity. Romania's Euro-Atlantic and European journey was also based on the professionalism and seriousness wherewith the army participated in the military operations outside the national territory, where our country's interests required it, at the side of our allies," Iohannis told the military ceremony held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the 'Carol I' Park of Bucharest on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day.
The President said that "the paradigm shifts regarding international and regional security determine the need to adapt the concept of country defense and national security to the increasingly unpredictable dynamics of the international security environment, where the risks and threats are constantly amplifying and diversifying."
"The Romanian Army is presently a professionalized and performing institution that has a decisive contribution to the fulfillment of Romania's commitments within the North Atlantic Alliance and to implementing the Common Defense and Security Policy in Europe, by participating in joint missions for the combat of international terrorism, as well as to promoting regional security and stability. The country's NATO and EU membership, and the expansion of the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America confers on Romania the highest degree of security and the profile of a serious and responsible, internationally consolidated partner. Moreover, Romania is not just a beneficiary, but also a provider of security and vision on how international security should be organized, because without constant and consistent action, without a rigorous management, without coordination between institutions, we will always remain at the stage of intentions and half measures," said Iohannis.
The President emphasized that "Romania's strategic priority is and will remain a strong transatlantic relationship" and added that ensuring the extended security of Romania also includes developing and strengthening existing strategic partnerships, especially the one with the US; in this context he mentioned his recent visit to the US, where he and the American President discussed ensuring a substantial US military presence in Romania and at the Black Sea.
President Iohannis highlighted the participation of the Romanian troops under the UN, NATO and the EU aegis in anti-terrorism, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions, showing that this is "the proof that our country understands to responsibly respect the obligations it has committed to."
"I am proud that the Romanian Army of today, worthy of its past and its heroes, remains a moral landmark, an anchor of stability for the Romanian people and is viewed with much confidence and the same respect both at home and abroad," Iohannis said.
He mentioned that in sign of praise and appreciation for the special results achieved, he decorated on the occasion of Army Day, the war flag of the Joint Force Command with the Order of the "Military Virtue" in the rank of Knight with peace insignia for the military.
