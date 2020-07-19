President Iohannis says good news everyone wants agreement, still lot to negotiate
Postat la: 19.07.2020 - 18:48 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
President Klaus Iohannis said Sunday that the leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union want an agreement on an economic recovery plan after the coronavirus pandemic, but there is still much to negotiate because they are "very complicated" issues.
"The good news, in my opinion, is that everyone wants us to reach an agreement, but from here to an actual agreement it seems that there is still a lot to negotiate, there are very complicated issues - just so people understand why no agreement has yet been reached, We are not just talking about the amount, about amounts; we are talking, for instance, very heatedly, about the proportion between grants, ie funds, practically non-reimbursable, and loans for each country and a total amount. There is a lot of discussion about the conditions for granting these amounts, the so-called conditions for managing or governing the funds, where, of course, some want a lighter approach, more based on national approaches, while others want a very strict control by the European Council or the European Commission, so the problems are complicated," Iohannis said on Sunday in Brussels at a meeting of the leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union where discussions were underway on a post-coronavirus economic recovery plan.
He added that, on the other hand, for the granting of European funds, "many states request a close connection with the verification of the rule of law, which is a matter that has led to many discussions."
"As a side note, the rule of law is not a problem with Romania and we do not oppose a connection, because, fortunately, the issue of the rule of law has been resolved in a positive way by last year's referendum and the political changes that took place. So, well, we're fine with that," Iohannis said.
He added that negotiations will continue on Sunday and said that for Romania the themes are the same: more funds for cohesion and agriculture.
"For the time being, negotiations are still taking place in smaller formats, and in a short time we will start a new plenary meeting, check to what extent we can make progress and to what extent the positions of the member states and groups can come together and, finally, harmonise. To Romania, to me, to the team I have come here with, the priority themes are still the same. We absolutely need sizeable, substantial funds, we need money for cohesion, for many highway projects, railways, hospitals, schools and so on, we need funds for agriculture, because without them it is almost impossible to imagine what agriculture would look like in Romania; obviously, we need substantial funds for economic recovery , and besides, to me and to us in general, reasonable flexibility between funds and the way funds are managed is vital, "Iohannis said.
The president specified that, so far in the negotiations, things for Romania "were negotiated, and moved in a reasonable way," but "when it comes to these negotiations, nothing is negotiated until everything is negotiated."
"I am moderately optimistic; we still have a chance and I think today is the decisive day, when we see if we can now, in this session, reach an agreement or if we have to come back in a few weeks to resume these agreements. However, in my opinion, everyone wants this agreement and that is important. Everyone wants and understood that there is a need for a link between the multiannual budget and the economic recovery fund. So on we go with a third night of negotiations, "Iohannis added.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Accident mortal pe Transfăgărășan. Un mort și doi răniți, după ce o mașină s-a răsturnat de câteva ori
O maşină care circula, duminică, pe Transfăgărăşan, în apropiere de Cabana Capra, judeţul Argeş, s-a răsturnat de câteva ori și s-a izbit de o stâncă. O persoană a murit şi două au fost rănite.
-
Coadă nesfârşită de ambulanţe în faţa Institutului "Matei Balş": Mai aveţi îndoieli?
Medicul Maria Niţescu de la Institutul Matei Balş a publicat, sâmbătă, o fotografie în care se vede curtea spitalului plină de ambulanţe, alături de mesajul: „Mai aveţi îndoieli referitor la existenţa problemelor de sănătate determinate de SARS-Cov 2?"
-
Premierul Orban ia în calcul amânarea alegerilor locale din pricina noului val pandemic!
Orban susţine că Guvernul este pregătit "de orice măsură" pentru a apăra sănătatea publică, chiar dacă nimeni din arcul guvernamental nu își dorește să se ajungă în situaţia în care să se discute despre amânarea alegerilor.
-
Maşini lovite în parcare de un şofer care a luat permisul în urmă cu cinci zile
Două maşini au fost avariat, noaptea trecută, într-o parcare de reşedinţă de pe strada 22 Decembrie din municipiul Târgu Jiu.
-
Când poţi suspecta că ai COVID-19, iar testul ar fi indicat: "Un tuşitor cronic va spune ca tuşeste pentru că fumeaza!"
Pentru că simptomele COVID-19 nu sunt specifice, mulţi dintre pozitivi le-au pus, cel puţin într-o primă fază, pe seama altor afecţiuni. Când să te gândeşti să faci un test pentru noul coronavirus, am încercat să aflăm de la medici.
-
Profesoara de limba română din Moscova: "Românii au un sistem de gândire aparte, reflectat în limbă"
Rusoaica Anna Kabanova (37 de ani) locuieşte în Moscova şi predă limba română la Universitatea de Stat pentru Relaţii Internaţionale, din subordinea Ministerului Afacerilor Externe, instituţie de învăţământ superior care reuneşte aproape 9.000 de studenţi.
-
Misterele unui jaf de zile mari: Iubita sa a fugit cu geanta cu 80.000 de euro la un interlop. Banii, căutaţi cu jandarmii, sunt de negăsit
Victima din acest dosar este omul de afaceri Nalkiashari Shariat Nasrollah, care deţine mai multe case de amanet în Petroşani, şi care în trecut a fost acuzat de viol. Afaceristul a avut, în trecut, o relaţie amoroasă cu Esmeralda Florentina Furdui, o tânără de etnie romă.
-
Amenzi de 95.000 de lei, în urma unor controale la cluburi, baruri şi terase din Bucureşti
Direcţia Generală de Poliţie a Municipiului Bucureşti-Poliţia Sectorului 1, împreună cu reprezentanţi ai Direcţiei Sanitar Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor, Direcţiei de Sănătate Publică, Comisariatului pentru Protecţia Consumatorului, Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă Bucureşti - Ilfov şi Poliţia Locală a făcut verificări, în noaptea de vineri spre sâmbătă, cu privire la modul de respectare a măsurilor dispuse pentru prevenirea răspândirii SARS-Cov 2.
-
Ludovic Orban: "Sincer vă spun, nu avem posiblitatea să dublăm alocațiile"
Premierul Ludovic Orban a spus, sâmbătă, că, în circa două săptămâni va fi soluționată problema alocațiilor, el adăugând că „vom asigura creșterea lor constantă".
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Escrocheria “Acces Direct”, demontata in justiție. A cerut donații in numele unor vedete și…
- 2.Romania NU SCAPA de teroarea inundațiilor: COD ROȘU emis in doua județe
- 3.Florin Salam a aprins razboiul intre temutele clanuri Duduianu și Vasiloi. Totul a pornit de la…
- 4.Un tenisman sarb a luat coronavirus la Adria Tour și apoi a fost testata pozitiv și soția sa insarcinata
- 5.Daniel Buda, europarlamentar PNL: Convergența externa a subvențiilor trebuie susținuta ferm daca ne dorim un sector agricol durabil și eficient!
- 6.Lucian Bode anunța caștigatorul licitației pentru aproape toate tronsoanele Drumului Expres Pitești-Craiova. VIDEO
- 7.7 minori locuiau in adaposturile improvizate: Ampla actiune de igienizare in zona portilor de acces in Portul Constanta
- 8. ForMin Aurescu - Azerbaijan counterpart have telephone conversation, discuss COVID-19 health crisis
- 9.Constanta Military Port hosts festivity of changing command of Romanian Naval Forces
- 10.Andreea Esca, confirmata pozitiv cu noul coronavirus: vedeta ar fi internata in spital/ SURSE
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu