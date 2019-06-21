President Iohannis says Romania fares better than expected holding EU Council Presidency
Postat la: 21.06.2019 - 17:31 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union concluded 90 legislative files, showing that most people expected Romania to be in between somewhere.
"I don't know if it is good to speak about a legacy, you cannot create a legacy in six months, that's an illusion. But you can do a decent work in six months. So, let me conclude in a way which is probably a bit unexpected for some. Few people had high expectations when we started our Presidency, most people expected us to be in between somewhere. Well, surprise, I took the laudatio from Donald and Jean-Claude very serious and the fact that Romanian Presidency concluded more than 90 legislative files, you know how much have been concluded in other presidencies is an indication not only of the intensity and the quantity of the work, but also of the quality. Because we have partners, negotiators and institutions with high standards and so, our team, the Romanian team, managed something unexpected and this is why I said that the Romanian Presidency was surprising because it performed way better that expected. So, if we may define this as a legacy that Romania is actually way better than its image, then this is a good legacy," Iohannis replied to a question in Brussels on Friday at a joint news conference with European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean Claude-Juncker.
He also mentioned the results during the six-month Romanian Presidency of the EU Council.
"The Strategic Agenda that we have adopted reflects entirely the 10 commitments we agreed upon at the Sibiu Summit, the spirit of Sibiu as I call it. The key aim now is to remain united, determined and effective in our efforts to implement this Agenda and achieve results for all. Romania is strongly committed in this respect. I particularly welcome that the main priorities and lines of action identified in the Strategic Agenda reflect our common vision for the future of the Union. This is a clear sign of unity and cohesion," Iohannis said.
He underscored that protecting the EU citizens, freedoms and values should be central in future common actions, as there is an increasing number of challenges that emerge both within, as well as beyond the EU borders.
"Recently, the Council formally adopted a number of significant legislative files concluded under the Romanian Presidency, in relation to the Banking Union, the improvement of labour and social rights, the deepening of the Single Market, the decarbonisation of transport and the further enhancing of the Digital Europe. This is Europe at its best and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Member States, and the European institutions for their support and for their constructive approach that allowed the Romanian Presidency to conclude a significant number of important legislative initiatives," Iohannis said.
He added that also discussed was the future Multiannual Financial Framework, mentioning that in 2018 the European Council asked Romania to develop a revised document for the next stage of the negotiations.
"The Presidency has worked intensively and I am pleased that this hard work and progress are acknowledged in the conclusions of the European Council," Iohannis pointed out.
He regretted that at this point, a consensus for ensuring a transition to a climate-neutral European Union by 2050 was not reached.
"I would like to conclude by saying that I welcome the fact that upon my request, the leaders agreed to have a reference to the Republic of Moldova in the conclusions. In my opinion, the agreement of the leaders to strengthen the EU support for the Republic of Moldova by concrete measures is very important," Iohannis said.
He thanked Tusk and Juncker for their commendation of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
"For us it is very important as it was the first Presidency," Iohannis added.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Rares Bogdan, asa cum nu l-ati vazut niciodata, topit dupa Printesa lui Tata!
Eurodeputatul PNL Rareş Bogdan este în culmea fercirii. Florina, soția lui, a născut. Rareș Bogdan a devenit fericitul tată al unei fetiţe sănătoase. Anunţul a fost făcut chiar de către europarlamentar, pe pagina sa de Facebook.
-
Invazia tantarilor: Primaria Gabrielei Firea a facut contracte cu doua firme infiintate in 2018 cu 0 angajati. Oamenii se pot alege cu boli grave
A venit vara si, odata cu ea, ne confruntam cu una dintre marile neplaceri ale acestui anotimp: tantarii. Parcurile din Bucuresti au fost invadate de micile insecte, care isi fac aparitia mai ales seara, terorizandu-i pe cei care vor sa faca o plimbare pe racoare.
-
Ce a găsit un turist într-o cameră de hotel de 4 stele din Eforie: "Am dat 9.200 pe bilet"
Aflaţi într-un control pe litoral, responsabilii de la Turism şi Ape au fost asaltaţi de oameni nemulţumiţi că plajele sunt aglomerate, iar condiţiile de cazare lasă de dorit.
-
Ce a patit Gica Hagi cand a plecat aseara de la stadion, dupa victoria uriasa a nationalei U21
Gică Hagi (54 de ani), suporterul de lux al României la acest Euro U21, a trăit la intensitate maximă partida Anglia U21 - România U21, scor 2-4, în care fiul său Ianis Hagi a marcat un euro-gol. La final, "Regele" a fost asaltat de fanii tricolorilor, prezenți în număr mare la Cesena.
-
Calcule: De ce o sa stea Borcea dupa gratii intreaga vara
Cele 4 luni de inchisoare care s-au scurs de la momentul reincarcerarii reprezinta o perioada prea scurta pentru ca fostul finantator al clubului Dinamo, Cristian Borcea, sa constientizeze gravitatea faptelor pe care le-a comis in dosarul "Retrocedarilor de pe litoral".
-
Paul Stănescu îi dă ordine Vioricăi Dăncilă: În contextul actual, PSD trebuie să aibă un candidat propriu, că e din partid, că e din afara partidului
Preşedintele PSD Olt, Paul Stănescu, consideră că partidul trebuie să aibă un candidat propriu la alegerile prezidenţiale, chiar dacă acesta ar fi din afara formaţiunii.
-
ANM a emis atenționare de vreme rea în cea mai mare parte a țării
ANM a emis, sâmbătă, o nouă informare meteo de instabilitate atmosferică, de la ora 10:30 până marți la ora 23. Sâmbătă este cod portocaliu de ploi în Suceava, Botoșani, Neamț și la munte, în Bistrița-Năsăud și Maramureș, iar de duminică până luni în județe din vest și sud-vest, potrivit Mediafax.
-
Viorica Dăncilă le strică planurile unor aspiranți la funcții înalte. Ce criterii stabilește PSD pentru candidați
Liderii organizațiilor județene ale PSD, președintele Consiliului Național și o parte din miniștri sunt la vila de protocol de la Neptun unde fac strategia pentru congresul formațiunii care are loc săptămâna viitoare.
-
Un bătrân de 85 de ani a rămas imobilizat în cadă timp de 16 ore. De la 112 nu se intervine la persoanele peste 80 de ani
Un caz incredibil a avut loc într-un bloc de locuințe din CLuj Napoca. Un bâtrân de 85 de ani a așteptat ajutorul timp de 16 ore, dar degeaba.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Rusalii 2019. Pe ce data pica Rusaliile și cate zile libere vor avea romanii
- 2.Vine furtuna electrica in Romania! ANM, anunț de ultima ora. Ce trebuie sa facem
- 3.INCIDENT la Roland Garros! Locul 4 ATP, scos din sala principala de presa pentru a-i lasa locul Serenei Williams: 'Nu inteleg, pe bune. Ce naiba?'
- 4.Reactia lui Carmen de la Salciua dupa ce Culita Sterp a intrat in casa Puterea Dragostei
- 5.Sambata, 22 iunie, incepe Postul Sf. Apostoli Petru si Pavel
- 6.Scandal la ”Puterea Dragostei”! Simina s-a lasat pozata goala in duș! Iubitul ei cere sa fie descalificat
- 7.Rusia face pace in Afganistan: reprezentantii talibanilor si responsabilii politici au fost chemati la Moscova
- 8.Cutremur puternic in Romania azi-noapte, la ora 3:19. A fost cel mai mare din 2019
- 9.ForMin Melescanu, Qatari Deputy PM Al Thani discuss co-operation, Gulf area
- 10.Cod NEGRU de canicula! Meteorologii europeni avertizeaza Romania. Urmeaza temperaturi de peste 40 de grade
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu