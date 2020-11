President Iohannis sends message to students: You have the capacity to adjust quickly

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday sent a message, on the occasion of the International Students' Day, in which he gives assurance that, in the next period, there will be identified "the best" solutions for recovery of any accumulated gaps.

"Today we celebrate the International Students' Day in a difficult context for learners. Unfortunately, the current epidemiological situation forces us to carry out online educational activity, and the lack of direct contact with teachers and colleagues can often be demotivating. But I know, dear students, that you have the ability to adjust quickly to any new environment and I am convinced that you will overcome well this difficult period, in which everyone's efforts are channeled towards protecting the health of all communities. In the future, in order to build a better world, I assure you that, in the next period, through clear and well thought out projects, we will identify the best solutions to recover any accumulated gap. I wish you every success! Happy birthday!," President Iohannis wrote on Facebook.