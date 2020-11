President Iohannis signs Mircea Fechet's appointment to Environment Minister

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree sanctioning Costel Alexe's resignation as Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests and the act for the appointment of Mircea Fechet to this office, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Presidential Administration, the new EnviMin's oath-taking ceremony will take place today at 15:30 hrs at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Mircea Fechet is Secretary of State in the Ministry of the Environment.

Costel Alexe resigned office following his election to president of the Iasi County Council in the September 27 local elections.