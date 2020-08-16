President Iohannis:The Navy - a major component of Romania's Army, acting to make seas and oceans safer

The Romanian Navy, which turns 160 this year, is an important component of the Romanian Army and its forces act alongside their NATO comrades to make the seas and oceans safer, President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday, speaking at the Romanian Navy Day anniversary ceremony in the Military Port of Constanta.

"The Romanian Navy, which turns this year 160, is an important component of the Romanian Army, and its forces act alongside their NATO comrades to make the seas and oceans safer. But the Navy missions cannot be fulfilled alone through the selflessness and involvement of the marines, this also requires high-performance equipment for them to carry out the tasks entrusted to them at top standards. The marines' efforts for fulfilling their missions under conditions they would like to see improved tell everything about their dedication and capacity of sacrifice. The allocation, beginning with 2017, of 2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product for Defense and the guarantee that these resources will be allocated in the long terms have set in place the necessary conditions for the modernization of the endowment of the Romanian Army, the Navy included, which also gives a necessary impetus for the revitalization of the national defense industry. Through coherent multiannual programs, we will provide the Romanian industry chances to take off again. Also, more resources mean better conditions for the troops to train in an environment that emulates as close as possible the new realities of the current and future conflicts," Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday.He stressed that this year the Navy Day festivities have been scaled down due to the preventive measures required in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic."Together with the Feast of the Dormition of the Mother of God, we celebrate today Navy Day, the most appropriate occasion to show our appreciation to those who do their duty on the world's seas and oceans under the tricolor flag. Also today, we pay a tribute of deep gratitude to the heroes of the seas, both military and civilians, who have fallen in the line of duty. The anniversary of Navy Day is at the same time a celebration of the Romanian Navy, the Border Police, the Merchant Navy and the port cities. Regrettably, this year the festivities and attendance of those who love and revere the Naval Forces are scaled down because of the preventive measures required in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic which has been affecting us since the beginning of this year," Iohannis said.The head of the state pointed out that the crisis generated by the pandemic is a tough test for the capacity of the states, but also of each of us, to adapt to a different reality, while displaying will for common action."The rapidity of the pandemic's global spread and its effects in almost all activity areas shows us how complex and unpredictable the challenges and threats facing us are. It is essential that we strengthen our capacity of anticipation and institutional response, in order to identify and quickly implement effective solutions to respond to the difficulties that crises of such magnitude can generate in the economy, but also in society. I appreciate the Navy's support to the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Health Ministry and the local authorities, by covering certain patrol objectives and areas, providing expert personnel in various fields and operating a ROL-2 military hospital in Constanta," said Iohannis.The President also pointed out that in recent years Romania has consolidated its status as an ally and regional actor that actively participates in ensuring Euro-Atlantic and international security."The developments in our eastern neighborhood and our position at the external border of the European Union and NATO require our country to assume a more active profile from a political, diplomatic and economic point of view, in the process of strengthening regional security. Romania will continue to capitalize on its already established status as a provider of stability and regional security, by consistently following the foreign policy lines of action taken up in recent years. The Black Sea Region is an area of strategic interest not only for Romania, but also for NATO and the European Union. Therefore, it must be a safe and predictable space, which is key to the national, European and transatlantic security. We will therefore continue to work for the development of the national defense posture and for increasing the presence of NATO allies on Romania's territory, concomitantly with increasing the efficiency of the efforts undertaken by the Romanian state, so that national security is strengthened," Iohannis said.In this context, the President mentioned that Romania's objectives at the Black Sea remain unchanged, specifically "consolidating in the eastern part a stable democratic and prosperous area by connecting the Black Sea area to European and Euro-Atlantic values and cooperation processes, as well as beefing up regional cooperation with an emphasis on projects that generate concrete benefits for the citizens of Romania and of the states in the region."The President congratulated the sailors who participated in the multinational exercise 'Sea Breeze 2020'."The Romanian ships and crews regularly and constantly carry out NATO missions and exercises, as well as other multinational missions in the Black Sea. I congratulate the participants in the recently concluded Sea Breeze 2020 multinational exercise, which was one of the largest scale such drills, as well as all the members of the crews of the military ships under the Romanian flag who participated in missions and applications together with the ships of our allies and partners," Iohannis said.Last but not least, the head of the state also congratulated those whose work on land makes possible the sailors' activity on rivers, seas and oceans.At the end of his speech, the President thanked the Romanian sailors for their patriotism and professionalism."Through the oath you have taken, each of you has made a solemn promise and commitment to a life of honor, but also of sacrifice and strictness. Thank you for your patriotism and professionalism, as well as for the way you fulfill your missions, thus promoting in all the corners of the world the Romanian values and spirit. I wish you and your families good health, and lots of success in your activity! May the Holy Virgin Mary, the protector of the Romanian Navy, keep you safe wherever you sail with the Romanian flag on the mast! Many happy returns to the Romanian Marine and Naval Forces!," President Iohannis concluded his address.