President Iohannis to be welcomed on Tuesday at the White House by his US counterpart Trump
President Klaus Iohannis will be welcomed on Tuesday in Washington DC by his US counterpart Donald Trump, within a working visit that the President is paying to the US.According to the head of state's agenda, he will be welcomed at the White House by the US President at 14:00hrs local time.
After President Klaus Iohannis will sign the book of honor, the two presidents will carry out head-to-head talks, followed by discussions with the attendance of members of the official delegations.
Last week, President Iohannis presented at an informal briefing the topics to be discussed with his US counterpart, including energy security and Visa Waiver programme.
"This is a meeting that I and President Trump have wanted for some time. There are extremely important issues that need to be discussed and reiterated: the Strategic Partnership, security issues, NATO and the allocation of 2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) [for defence spending], the growing economic relationship, the energy relationship. There will also be talks about army endowment, the fact that we are together in Afghanistan and stagnant issues, such as the Visa Waiver. Things have to move a little there," President Iohannis mentioned then.
"Energy is also sensitive and important. Energy security is about national security," Iohannis emphasised.
The President said that his impression is that there is "willingness on the part of the Romanian Government to mend certain things that were not well thought out," mentioning to the point Emergency Ordinance No.114 and the Offshore Drilling Law.
"It would be desirable, because many good-faith investors are worried," Iohannis said regarding the two regulations.
The head of state added that Americans are worried that Europe will become too dependent on Russia in the energy area.
Furthermore, he mentioned that Romania wants for the US Exxon to remain in the Black Sea project.
"What we have been told is that it comes from a global policy, not from what is happening here," Klaus Iohannis explained about the announcement that the US company Exxon Mobil would withdraw from the Romanian project.
The President said he would bring back the issue of visas for Romanians in his conversations with President Trump.
"I will bring the technicians back to the discussion so that they may look for solutions. As President of Romania, I want to put the problem on the table," said Iohannis about the Visa Waiver programme.
The head of state indicated that he would like to discuss with the US President about the number of US military in Romania also, mentioning that our country has the possibility to host more US military.
He said that at the meeting with his US counterpart, he would reiterate his invitation to visit Romania.
He also pointed out that there will be no business meetings with the Romanian community in Washington DC during his visit.
President Klaus Iohannis's visit to Washington DC at the invitation of his US counterpart Donald Trump takes place between 19 and 20 August.
On 6 August, the two Presidencies announced the meeting of Presidents Donald Trump and Klaus Iohannis.
The White House said in a press statement that the two leaders will discuss how best to meet the many shared security challenges facing the United States and Romania and ways to advance fair and reciprocal trade and energy partnerships.
The visit occurs as Romanians mark the 30th year since the fall of communism and the 15th year of Romania's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
"The President looks forward to celebrating these important anniversaries with President Iohannis," the White House mentioned.
Romania's Presidential Administration confirmed the visit and mentioned the topics to be discussed.
"On the occasion of the meeting, President Klaus Iohannis and President Donald J. Trump will discuss strengthening and further developing the strong and dynamic strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America, in all its dimensions, including in security and economic terms. Romania's President will highlight the fact that Romania will continue to be a strong strategic partner and a responsible and reliable ally of the United States of America, as one of the main priorities in Romania's foreign policy is to strengthen the transatlantic relationship and the security of the Euro-Atlantic area," the Presidential Administration showed.
It is the second time in their current tenures that President Trump and President Iohannis have a meeting at the White House, after a previous one in June 2017.
