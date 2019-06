President Iohannis urges gov't to take steps to consolidate public finance, collect revenues

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday urged the government to take measures for rapid consolidation of public finance and collection of the government revenues, arguing that vulnerabilities are widening.

"You may remember me having resubmitted the budget for re-examination to Parliament. Meanwhile, vulnerabilities are getting worse - see the budgetary situation at the level of the public administration ... I am calling on the Government to take measures to speed up the consolidation of public finance and the collection of government's revenues," Iohannis told a plenary meeting of the Coalition for Romania's Development.

AGERPRES