President Iohannis: We are still on a flat curve, we will overcome the pandemic well, if we remain responsible

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated in regard to the coronavirus epidemic developments that Romania is still "on a flat curve" and that this stage will be overcome well if people continue to be "careful and responsible."

"The number of cases of infections remains pretty constant, with some increases followed by decreases, which means that we are still on a flat curve. We will overcome this stage well if we continue to be careful and responsible," said Iohannis.

The head of state reiterated the importance of wearing the face mask and maintaining the distance between persons in combating the coronavirus epidemic.

"I wish you stay in good health, take care of yourselves and the people around you," Iohannis told the citizens