President Iohannis: We need a strong, well prepared Army
Postat la: 25.10.2019 - 20:07 | Scris de: Ziua News
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that, in the context in which the regional and global security environment is continuously changing, Romania needs a strong and well prepared Army, able to continue with its contribution to the security and stability of the area and to meet its commitments with NATO, and also to help with the implementation of the EU Common Defence and Security Policy."The regional and global security environment is continuously changing, generating risks and challenges that are increasingly more difficult to deal with. And this is why we need to adapt our efforts in ensuring our country's defence and security, in close correlation with the allied and European developments. Now, our country is a credible partner and a security provider in the Black Sea region, which is a very dynamic area. We need a strong, well prepared Army to continue to contribute of a decisive manner to the security and stability in the region, to meet its commitments with the North Atlantic Organisation, and to contribute to the implementation of the EU Common Defence and Security Policy, by participating in missions to the benefit of international security," said the head of the state at Carei, at the ceremony organised on Army's Day.
He underscored that Romania made significant progress in the past couple of years in the allied context, while the Black Sea region became a topic of strategic importance for NATO, enjoying more visibility at this time.
"Our political and diplomatic efforts are concretely reflected in the military plan by the establishment, in the past couple of years, of the NATO structures on Romanian soil. And I mean here the NATO Force Integration Unit and the Multinational Division and Brigade Command in Craiova. We will continue to support the strengthening of these structures, to strengthen the NATO deterrence and defence posture, and ensure coherence on the Eastern Flank of the Alliance," said President Iohannis.
According to him, strengthening Romania's role within NATO and the European Union, and the development of the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America remain the priorities of the foreign affairs and security policy of Romania, which will achieve thus the highest security rate and the profile of a serious partner, credible and responsible at international level, acting of a transparent and predictable manner.
"We will work further to strengthen the Transatlantic relation, in projecting stability, and to support our partners in this area. Moreover, we will continue to participate actively in increasing the relevance of the collective defence measures at allied level," the head of state also said.
He showed the troops are conducting their missions exemplarily.
"I thank you for all your sacrifices and I assure you of the appreciation and respect of all Romanians! I am positive that in the future too you will prove the same high professionalism, elite spirit, and determination in ensuring a high operational level of the structures of the Romanian Army, at NATO standards, and to consolidate the prestige that you have already gained at home and outside the borders of our countries, through abnegation and seriousness," added Iohannis.
The ceremony occasion by the Army's Day organised at Carei is a celebration of the soul, he highlighted.
"We celebrate here, at Carei, 75 years since we freed the last patch of Romanian land from the foreign occupation. This is a celebration of the soul, a special day in which we honour the blood sacrifice and the sacrifices of all our heroes who fought over time and contributed to the defence of the national being and the independent, sovereign and unitary Romanian state," said President Iohannis, who also added that the Army enjoys the appreciation and consideration of all Romania and it's a modern and professional institution.
