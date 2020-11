President Iohannis will conduct a visit to the Republic of Moldova in coming period

President Klaus Iohannis had, on Monday, a telephone conversation with the President-elect of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, during which the expanding and deepening of the Strategic Partnership for the European integration of Moldova was agreed upon, a first step in this sense to be the official visit that the Romanian head of state will conduct in the coming period to Chisinau.

"The President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, conveyed to President-elect of the Republic of Moldova, Mrs Maia Sandu, during a telephone conversation this morning, congratulations on the part of Romania and him personally for the overwhelming victory obtained in the second round of the Presidential elections of November 15, 2020. The President of Romania and the President-elect of the Republic of Moldova convened during the discussion that the main objective in the bilateral relationship is represented by the extending and deepening of the Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova between the two states, in the direct benefit of all citizens of the Republic of Moldova. For this purpose, a first step will be the official visit that the Romanian President, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, will conduct to the Republic of Moldova in the coming period, upon the invitation of President Maia Sandu, after she takes over her mandate," showed the Presidential Administration, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"The citizens of the Republic of Moldova expressed themselves clearly, through their vote, in favor of consolidating the rule of law, accelerating the fight against corruption and building of solid, performing, truly European democratic institutions that would work in their direct benefit. Efforts in this direction, especially through the implementation of reforms comprised in the Association Agreement concluded with the European Union, remain the sole guarantee of prosperity for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova," the quoted release emphasizes.

"The path to Europe is one of progress, with courageous reforms, especially in the domains of justice and in what regards the consolidation of democracy. Romania will continue to support the Republic of Moldova in these efforts. On the basis of the bilateral strategic partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, a foundation of the special relationship based on the community of language, culture and history, Romania is fully ready to resume as fast as possible dialogue at the political and technical level with the Republic of Moldova to continue and deepen joint projects," the Presidential Administration emphasized.