President Klaus Iohannis and Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Thursday in Sibiu with FDGR representatives

President Klaus Iohannis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have a meeting with representatives of the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania (FDGR) on Thursday.

The meeting will take place after the informal Summit of heads of state or government of the European Union.

The EU Summit will end after a joint conference held by President Klaus Iohannis alongside European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

