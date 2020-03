President Klaus Iohannis say's Citi's decision proves political maturity

President Klaus Iohannis argued on Thursday that the resignation of Florin Citu as Prime Minister-designate proves political maturity "in the complicated context" caused by the novel coronavirus.

"Mr. Florin Citu tendered his resignation as Prime Minister-designate - a political gesture which I respect. It is a decision which proves political maturity in the complicated context caused by the coronavirus," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.