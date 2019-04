President Klaus Iohannis to meet Venice Commission delegation to discuss amendments to Criminal Codes

President Klaus Iohannis will meet at the Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday with the Venice Commission delegation, with talks to refer also to the amendments to the Criminal Codes.

According to the head of state's agenda, the reception of the Venice Commission delegation will take place at 11:00 am.

On Tuesday, Iohannis said that during the meeting with the Venice Commission delegation there will certainly be a discussion on the situation of the Criminal Codes.

"I will have a meeting with representatives of the Venice Commission, a meeting requested by the Commission, and we will certainly discuss the situation of the Codes," said the head of state at the Cotroceni Palace.

Outgoing Justice Minister Tudorel Toader will meet on the same day with the Venice Commission's rapporteurs.

At the same time, the special parliamentary commission on justice will have a meeting with representatives of the Venice Commission on talks on emergency ordinances to amend the laws of justice, according to the special committee's chair Florin Iordache.

"The Venice Commission (...) will meet with us on Thursday at 11:00 am. Until then, the representatives of the Venice Commission will have meetings with the Justice Ministry, the associations, the CSM and so on. But the Venice Commission will come to talk about the laws of justice. As you know, the usual telltales, PNL and USR, went to Strasbourg and complained and under these circumstances the Venice Commission came to see whether the Ordinances 90, 92, 7, through the modifications made, have violated the laws of justice," Iordache said on Tuesday after the meeting of the Special Committee.

AGERPRES