President of the Federation of the Jewish Communities in Romania, Aurel Vainer, decorated by German state
Postat la: 18.12.2019 - 21:23 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The President of the Federation of the Jewish Communities in Romania, Aurel Vainer, was awarded the Cross of Merit in rank of officer of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany by Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt.The recommendation was made by the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas.
"We honor, today, the remarkable political courage of Mr. Vainer, at times when such courage is by no means self-evident and yet more necessary than ever. At times when the proverb that happens to exist in all our languages proves to be still valid: "A friend in need is a friend indeed". And I mean now (...) those incidents that happened repeatedly in the recent past, in which defamatory remarks and polemical accusations were made - including by high ranking Romanian officials - against the President of Romania, the whole German minority or the past of Germany in general. And no other voice outside the German circles was heard in public as clearly and distinctly as that of the leaders of the Jewish community. For what they were able to express, more convincingly than anyone else, it was the need to draw a clear line between political attacks in general terms - a kind of normality, especially during elections - and personal defamation with references to Nazism, Hitler or other inadequate references to the darkest chapter of the 20th century," said the German ambassador.
Meier-Klodt also added that Vainer's work is "an act of high political morality."
"For it was not only about supporting another minority and even less self-defense, but it was an act of high political morality, based on the judgment that, if today we allow such a triviality to pass unchallenged in the case of a group of victims, we open the gates for them to be repeated tomorrow, in a different context. Which means that the real stake here is also the most relevant task of my generation, namely to keep the memory of the darkest chapter of our history alive and unchallenged. We owe it to future generations (...)," said the German Ambassador.
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, who also attended the ceremony, appreciated that "Aurel Vainer is a special man, a true builder of bridges of solidarity within the Romanian society, as well as between this and the rest of the world."
"Mr. Aurel Vainer is for all of us on the Romanian public scene a model of devotion to the right causes, a combatant without rest against intolerance, anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia in all the forms he adresses, a respected leader of the Jewish community. Fighting the false theses of the Holocaust denial, defending the rights of the community they represent, but, in general, those of the national minorities in our country, rejecting social and cultural discrimination, his reign has made a very important contribution to strengthening democracy in Romania," stressed the head of the Executive.
They also sent messages Sergiu Nistor, presidential adviser, on behalf of President Klaus Iohannis, and MP Silviu Wexler.
Aurel Vainer appreciated that the distinction given to him was "a sign of great attention".
"There are so many difficulties that we encounter in our daily life (...), but I have the same esteem and consideration for the work done, for dignity. (...) I am extremely happy about tonight's event, I have received in life different medals, decorations, diplomas, but this decoration of the German democratic state seems to me a great sign of good being in the world. Germany, the country of culture, of true culture, created over the centuries, the country of an exceptional organisational and technical spirit, with its sins, this German people, I never proposed not to love it. I have the best feelings for the Germans, said the President of the Federation of the Jewish Communities in Romania.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Anchetă la Școala de Balet din Viena, condusă de o româncă. Copiii ar fi fost încurajați să fumeze
Copiii de la Academia de Balet din cadrul Operei de Stat din Viena, Austria, una dintre cele mai prestigioase instituții de profil din lume, care are ca manager o româncă, au fost încurajați să fumeze pentru a-și controla greutatea, a constatat o amplă anchetă, potrivit BBC.
-
Operatorii de taxi din București, obligați să asigure cel puţin o maşină adaptată transportului persoanelor cu handicap
Operatorii de taxi vor avea obligaţia să asigure cel puţin o maşină adaptată transportului persoanelor cu handicap care utilizează fotoliul rulant, potrivit unui proiect de hotărâre adoptat miercuri de Consiliul General al Municipiului București.
-
Anchetă în Prahova. O persoană a murit și alte 4 au fost spitalizate după ce s-au intoxicat cu o substanță necunoscută
O persoană a murit și alte patru au fost transportate la spital, în noaptea de marți spre miercuri, după ce s-au intoxicat cu o substanță necunoscută în propria locuință. Incidentul s-a petrecut în satul Salcia din județul Prahova, potrivit informațiilor transmise de mediafax.ro.
-
Moscova denunţă o dezinformare despre un cuib de spioni ruşi în Franţa
Rusia a respins miercuri drept "propagandă" fără fundament o anchetă a cotidianului francez Le Monde potrivit căreia spioni ruşi au folosit Alpii francezi ca bază în spatele frontului în operaţiuni în Europa.
-
Firea pierde pe toate partile! Consilierii Capitalei au respins, din nou, transformarea Pădurii Băneasa în parc
Consilierii generali au respins pentru a doua oră, miercuri, proiectul prin care primarul Capitalei Gabriela Firea vrea să ia de la Romsilva trei parcele din Pădurea Băneasa, în vederea amenajării unui parc.
-
Viceprimarul Capitalei, Aurelian Bădulescu, va fi audiat de DIICOT în calitate de martor în dosarul „10 august"
Viceprimarul Capitalei, Aurelian Bădulescu, va fi audiat joi, la DIICOT, în dosarul 10 august, în calitate de martor, a declarat acesta la începutul ședinței Consiliului General de miercuri.
-
Fără precedent: Guvernul a decis să-și angajeze răspunderea pe Legea Bugetului în Parlament
Premierul Ludovic Orban a anunțat că Executivul își va angaja răspunderea pe Legea Bugetului, fapt fără precedent. Ludovic Orban a explicat că este foarte dificil ca "printr-o dezbatere normală" în Parlament, legea bugetului să fie adoptată până la finalul anului, așa cum a programat Guvernul.
-
Un nou val de excluderi din USR
Liderii USR se reunesc miercuri seară într-o şedinţă în care ar urma să decidă excluderea mai multor membri de partid, potrivit unor surse politice. Începând cu ora 17.00, în faţa sediului USR ar urma să vină membri de partid să protesteze faţă de deciziile pe care gruparea Barna vrea să le ia, transmite Antena 3.
-
Judecătoarea Nicoleta Margareta Țînț, noul președinte al CSM
Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii a anunțat în urmă cu doar câteva momente numele noului președinte alesîn cadrul ședinței Plenului din această dimineață.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.SFANTUL SPIRIDON, facatorul de minuni! Ce trebuie sa faci pentru spor si sanatate, pe 12 decembrie
- 2.Accident rutier la iesire din Tariverde spre Tulcea. Trei autoturisme implicate. Trei victime
- 3.Donald Tusk considera ca Brexit este printre "cele mai spectaculoase greseli" din istoria UE
- 4.Cel putin 11 persoane au murit in urma unei explozii cauzate de o scurgere de gaze in Iran
- 5.Un adevarat spectacol de 1 Decembrie la Constanta. Blocuri de parada, tehnica militara, retragere cu torte. Cine se ocupa de intreaga activitate
- 6.ALERTA - Incendiu puternic in Bucuresti: Arde mall-ul Sun Plaza (FOTO-VIDEO)
- 7.Cum l-a umilit Tarzy pe Abi Talent in plina strada. Rapper-ul l-a luat de urechi pe “Regele Romaniei” și… De unde a pornit conflictul. VIDEO
- 8.Ce mesaje a primit Adriana Simionescu in timp ce era Vocea Romaniei la TV! Fiica lui Adi Minune s-a calificat in live-urile competiției de la Pro TV
- 9.Horoscop saptamanal 2 – 8 decembrie 2019. Capricornii sunt pe val
- 10.Salariu de 4.500 lei, cazare gratuita, dar nu gasesc angajati. Criza in mai multe orase din tara: unde poti sa te angajezi si maine
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu