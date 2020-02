Pro Romania's Ponta: We won't vote for Florin Citu

Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta on Wednesday said his party's MPs will not vote for Florin Citu's investiture as Prime Minister.

"We won't vote for him, the same as we didn't vote in November, for nothing has changed in this respect. I believe that PNL cannot govern at this time, it has no legitimacy, it does not have a team, it does not have a programme, and has no support. I think Romania needed and it still needs a professional government to deal with the country's problems, not the PNL problems," Ponta told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.