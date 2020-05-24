PSD launches petition to protect rights of Romanian workers in EU
Postat la: 23.05.2020 - 17:00 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Social Democratic Party (PSD) has launched a petition online by which it asks for the support of the European Parliament to ensure that the European laws in terms of social and medical protection and the rights of the Romanian workers as Romanian citizens are being observed in the European Union.
"In the last period, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, an important number of Romanian workers were transported to various EU member states for seasonal work or social type of activities based on bilateral agreements concluded between the respective countries and the Romanian Government. The agreements that do not observe the European regulatory framework on free movement and the right to work in the European area," shows the petition posted on Saturday on the Facebook page of PSD.
According to this document, the aforementioned bilateral agreements represent "a method that risks to undermine the European standards in social protection and require thus the attention of the European institutions."
"Unfortunately, the Romanian Government, led by the representatives of the National Liberal Party, did not establish adequate measures of social or medical protection absolutely necessary in the context of the current crisis. The lack of involvement of the Government led to the situation where the Romanian workers were exposed to risks that contradict the national regulations regarding the protection of workers and the social distancing rules. These situations break European recommendations in the field. This could have been avoided if the Liberal decision-maker factors were concerned with the fate of the Romanian workers abroad and observed the European recommendations in the field," said the same source.
The Social Democrats gave as an example "a series of aspects that the mass media presented in detail such as inadequate transportation (by bus or by plane), the bad organisation of the employers who took over the workers (crowding, agreements signed just before boarding etc), imposing transportation costs on the persons who were hired, concluding the employment agreements unilaterally without observing the rights of the employees, without supporting testing costs or costs with the protection of the employees or contractual conditions below the social standards regulated at the level of member states or recommended by the EU."
The petition, launched with the support of PES Activists Romania, is to be submitted to the European Parliament in order to ask the European institutions to analyze the aforementioned situations and to impose respect for workers' rights in accordance with European recommendations and regulations.
"This notification represents an approach by which we come to the support of Romanian workers, while protecting their right to work where they want and supporting the families of these workers in the country, who would like to know that their relatives are protected, even when they go to work. "We show the inability of the current ruling party to use European mechanisms to protect Romanian citizens. This petition will be accompanied by examples and particular cases of violations of social rights," the document reads.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Cozmin Gusa, declaratie politic-apocaliptica: La varful PNL e un razboi religios, neoprotestanti versus crestin ortodocsi!
Consultatntul politic Cozmin Gusa a analizat in cadrul unui interviu situatia actuala din PNL. El a facut o afirmatie socanta, in sensul ca la varful partidului exista un razboi intre doua asa zis mari grupari "religioase". O lupta fratricida intre gruarea neo-protestanta si cea - minoritara - crestin ortodoxa.
-
Vor fi ridicate și alte restricții după 1 iunie. Anunțul de ultimă oră făcut de Ludovic Orban!
Ludovic Orban a făcut duminică declarații cu privire la posibilitatea de ridicare a altor restricții în România, după data de 1 iunie.
-
Ludovic Orban a plantat un copac, care era deja plantat. Momentul a fost distribuit şi şters de Marcel Vela
Cu ocazia sărbătorii celor 145 de ani de la înfiinţarea PNL, Ludovic Orban a participat la inaugurarea Muzeului Naţional Brătianu, în incinta reşedinţei care a aparţinut familiei Brătianu, la Ştefăneşti, judeţul Argeş.
-
Un contribuabil german s-a trezit cu o scrisoare de la Trump şi 1.200 de dolari în cont. Peripeţiile bărbatului
Un jurnalist german s-a trezit cu 1.200 de dolari în cont ajutor de pandemie de la guvernul american şi cu o scrisoare de la însuşi preşedintele american.
-
Previziune senzationala a lui Cozmin Gusa: Marcel Vela va fi candidatul lui Iohannis la primaria Capitalei in locul "aliatului" Nicusor Dan
Intr-un interviu acordat replicaonline.ro, consultantul politic Cozmin Gusa face mai multe afirmatii fulminante despre spatiul politic romanesc. Acesta ataca pe mai multe fronturi chestiunile "la zi" post-izolare, totodata facand mai multe previziuni pentru perioada urmatoare.
-
Începe sezonul tornadelor în România. Care sunt zonele în care se produc fenomenele extreme şi cum se pot proteja oamenii
Aproape 200 de tornade au avut loc în România în ultimii 400 de ani. Aproape o sută, cele mai multe, au avut loc după anul 2006, aproape o sută. Specialiştii români lucrează de ani buni la o bază de date despre tornade, pentru a înţelege mai bine riscul asociat acestor fenomene meteorologice.
-
Bebeluş de două luni, izbit de pământ de mama lui, după o ceartă cu iubitul la un hotel din Timişoara
Un bebeluş de doar două luni a fost trântit de pământ de mama lui, într-o criză de gelozie, după ce femeia s-a certat cu iubitul într-un hotel din Timişoara unde locuiau. Copilul a fost dus de urgenţă la Spitalul de Copii „Louis Ţurcanu“ din Timişoara, iar mama lui a fost preluată de poliţişti pentru a fi audiată.
-
O asistentă medicală a decedat la scurt timp după a ce născut la Spitalul din Craiova. Poliţia a deschis o anchetă
O asistentă medicală în vârstă de 27 de ani a murit la câteva ore după ce a născut la Spitalul Judeţean din Craiova. Bebeluşul a murit la naştere, iar mama, la doar câteva ore mai târziu.
-
Un meteorit ar fi căzut în județul Iași, anunță un profesor. Localnicii au auzit un zgomot puternic
Un profesor de Fizică de la Universitatea Al I Cuza din Iași anunță descoperirea unor fragmente posibil provenite de la un meteorit, care ar fi căzut sâmbătă la prânz în județul Iași. Oamenii din mai multe comune din județ spun că au auzit un zgomot foarte puternic.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Cine este, de fapt, Ana Muntean, soția prinsa de soț cu Ciprian Marica intr-o camera de hotel din Cluj
- 2.INCREDIBIL: OMS s-a SUCIT! Modelul aplicat de Suedia, fara restricții, era cel MAI BUN in combaterea pandemiei
- 3.Covido-prostia. Prabușirea prosperitații pentru 26 de morți la milionul de locuitori - interviu cu scriitorul Alexandru Petria
- 4.Cutremur in Romania. S-a simtit la Constanta
- 5.”Cel mai frumos cadou pentru fiul nostru este sa aiba și mama, și tata!”
- 6.Surpriza! Cine este Florin Muntean, barbatul care și-a prins soția cu Ciprian Marica intr-o camera de hotel din Cluj
- 7.Klaus Iohannis, criticat din Germania: Un lider din Bundestag se declara ingrijorat de 'alegatiile periculoase' ale presedintelui
- 8.Horoscop saptamanal 4 – 10 mai 2020. Racii incheie o etapa sentimentala
- 9.Senat: Sedinta de plen - pe ordinea de zi o propunere legislativa referitoare la acordarea de ajutoare de urgenta
- 10.A fost cutremur in aceasta dimineata in Romania. Unde a fost epicentrul si ce magnitudine a avut
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu