PSD: People do not have confidence to go to work as there is no mass testing

Acting chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that people have no confidence to leave their homes to go to work, once the state of emergency is lifted, because there is no mass testing to show the "reality" of coronavirus infection.

"I do not have the medical information necessary to speak out whether it is necessary to extend a state of emergency or alert. What I know for sure is that people do not have the confidence to go to work as there is no mass testing to see the reality," Ciolacu told a press conference, after the meeting of the PSD National Standing Bureau, when asked what he thinks about the fact that an alert state will be established on the territory of our country after May 15.

He added that "it was a good decision for people to be isolated during this period", but this measure should have been complemented by mass testing,"so that people can take courage and we see the reality".

"I am glad that, after PSD announced two months ago that it is not the case for pupils to return to school, after the Education minister came out and said - young children will go with masks and gloves ..., the president of Romania eventually took into account our suggestion and postponed the return to school," Ciolacu stated.