PSD's Ciolacu: Interim Standing Bureau of PSD to discuss agreements concluded by Dancila with trade unions

The Standing Bureau of PSD (Social Democratic Party) will meet on Monday to discuss, among other priorities, the agreements signed by the former leader of the party Viorica Dancila with certain trade unions, in the context of the presidential elections, stated the interim chair of the party, Marcel Ciolacu.

"On Monday, the new coordinator of the relation with trade unions [Marius Budai - editor's note] was invited in the interim Standing Bureau to discuss, among other priorities, all ...but, if you ask me I would say this very clearly: Mr. Gabriel Oprea is not a member of PSD and, as long as I will be interim chair, he won't be a PSD member," said Marcel Ciolacu, when asked if he will make public the agreements signed by Viorica Dancila with certain trade unions during the electoral campaign.