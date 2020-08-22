PSD's Ciolacu: PSD reconstruction has begun; zero tolerance towards corruption and abuse
Postat la: 22.08.2020 - 13:24 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The reconstruction of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) has started, and starting today the future of social democracy in Romania will be decided, said, on Saturday, at the extraordinary congress of the party, the interim leader, Marcel Ciolacu."Romania needs a powerful left wing. (...) Today, only the PSD represents the Romanian left and its values. Do we want to remain a conservative party, which rather looks backward to its past, or do we want to transform ourselves into a modern party that looks to the future for progress? Romania society has changed. So have the Romanians' expectations. Do we want to listen to the desires of people and their needs today or do we want to stay prisoner to the old ways of doing politics? PSD will continue to defend our grandparents, those vulnerable, mothers and children, youths who are just now walking their own path. But we must look even further. Let us be close to all Romanians in the middle class!", said Ciolacu at the PSD Congress.
He added that there were cases when the work of the Social Democrats was "wasted" by those who thought they could use the PSD "as a key to the doors of justice."
"There are many of you who worked immensely in the party. You had, same as I, good results. You built, same as I, powerful organizations. But there were cases when our work was wasted by those who thought they could use the PSD as a key to the doors of justice. They are not the PSD! They belong to the past. Today, we must break ourselves from this past!," the Social Democrat leader added.
He emphasized that "justice must be done in the courtroom, not in the party, not on TV, not in the palaces of the Presidential Administration."
"The reform of justice must be done by professionals, by magistrates, by the CSM [Superior Council of Magistracy - e.n.], by professional associations. I say it with full responsibility, aware that I may lose the votes of some who see things differently. In my term, PSD will remain strictly on the agenda of Romanians, and justice where it belongs - in the courtroom. Today, we are determined to let the mistakes of the past behind, where they belong. Today, we decide the future of social democracy in Romania! The reconstruction of the PSD has begon. The future of the PSD is tied to defending the values we believe in: solidarity, equity and equal chances for all. The future of the PSD means performance criteria for those occupying public positions," Ciolacu showed.
He also spoke of modernizing the party, of developing collaboration with the Social Democrat family in Europe, and asked for zero tolerance, for the future of the PSD, towards corruption and abuses and emphasized that the PSD has to promote people with competence and integrity.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Congres PSD în atmosferă tensionată. Liberalii îl răzbună pe Teodorovici și îi strică lui Ciolacu ziua validării ca lider al PSD
Social-democrații își aleg sâmbătă, în congres extraordinar, o nouă conducere. Alegerile interne din PSD sunt lipsite de miză după ce în cursa pentru funcția de președinte s-au depus doar două candidaturi: Marcel Ciolacu și Eugen Teodorovici.
-
Doi tineri au încercat să fure o trotinetă cu care oricum ar fi putut să se plimbe gratuit
În această săptămână, doi tineri au încercat să fure o trotinetă electrică a STPT, distrugând în tentativa lor rastelul în care aceasta era andocată.
-
Avertismentul Băncii Mondiale: Pandemia de COVID-19 ar putea arunca în sărăcie extremă 100 de milioane de oameni
Criza sanitară provocată de COVID-19 ar putea arunca în sărăcie extremă până la 100 de milioane de oameni, mult mai mult decât se estima anterior, avertizează preşedintele Băncii Mondiale, David Malpass, într-un interviu acordat AFP.
-
Congresul extraordinar al PSD. Marcel Ciolacu: "Reconstructia PSD a inceput; toleranta zero fata de coruptie si abuzuri"
Congresul extraordinar al PSD are loc sambata, 22 august 2020, la Palatul Parlamentului, incepand cu ora 10.00. Social-democratii isi aleg noua conducere. In competitie s-au inscris liderul interimar al PSD Marcel Ciolacu si fostul ministru de Finante Eugen Teodorovici.
-
Focuri de arma la Satu Mare. Politistii de frontiera au impuscat doi barbati aflati intr-un autoturism de teren fara placute de inmatriculare
Un incident grav s-a produs in noaptea de vineri spre sambata, 22 august, in apropierea Punctului de Frontiera Petea din Satu Mare. Un politist de frontiera si doi civili au ajuns la spital. S-au folosit focuri de arma.
-
Meteoritul "Curcubeu" din Costa Rica ar conţine un cocktail de substanţe organice necesare pentru apariţia vieţii
Un mic meteorit poros a căzut în Costa Rica la 23 aprilie 2019, iar în interiorul său s-ar putea afla "cărămizile vieţii" - un cocktail de substanţe organice considerate de oamenii de ştiinţă necesare pentru apariţia vieţii, transmite vineri Live Science.
-
Primul test rapid Covid-19 produs în România! Cât de simplu este de folosit?
Testul românesc poate detecta anticorpii dați de virus în doar cinci minute și funcționează similar cu un test de sarcină, pe care se aplică monstre de ser sau plasmă din sângele recoltat intraveninos.
-
Avertisment al unui expert român: Vom avea focare în școli și grădinițe, iar copiii asimptomatici vor duce boala acasă!
Dr. Ioana Stăncel, expert român în sănătate publică, atrage atenția în legătură cu riscurile care ar putea apărea după redeschiderea școlilor și grădinițelor. Aceasta crede că în școli și grădinițe vor apărea focare, iar copiii asimptomatici ar putea să ducă boala acasă infectând alți membri ai familiei.
-
Încă o dovadă a genialității lui Einstein: Teoria relativităţii generale a lui a fost reconfirmată prin analiza stelelor moarte
Oamenii de ştiinţă au reconfirmat Teoria relativităţii generale a lui Albert Einstein, explorând misterele stelelor pitice albe şi analizând, într-un nou studiu realizat la Universitatea Johns Hopkins, relaţia dintre raza şi masa stelelor care fac parte din această categorie.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Doliu in lumea medicala constanteana
- 2.Locuinta unui politist din Dorohoi a fost incediata, casa a fost distrusa. Nu este pentru prima data cand omul legii este tinta unor razbunari
- 3.Constanta: Doliu la Școala Militara de Maistri Militari a Fortelor Navale. Maiorul Alexandru Matesica s-a stins din viata la numai 38 de ani!
- 4. MAE: Additional measure for entering The Netherlands; authorities verify if self-isolation measure is observed
- 5.Finantele au atras 75 de milioane de lei de la banci, suplimentar la licitatia de luni
- 6.OFICIAL: Legendarul portar spaniol Iker Casillas a agațat manușile in cui!
- 7.Interpol transmite ca au crescut atacurile cibernetice care exploateaza frica leagata de coronavirus
- 8.Cunoscut interlop din Capitala, ucis azi-noapte! Ce s-a intamplat cu Emi Pian
- 9.Camera: Data alegerilor parlamentare se stabileste prin lege organica, cu cel putin 60 de zile inainte
- 10.FOTO & VIDEO | Trupul neinsuflețit al lui Emi Pian, adus acasa! Ce se intampla la vila Duduienilor
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu