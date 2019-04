PSD's Dragnea: 'If we go with Government in Parliament for restructuring, we have majority without UDMR'

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Liviu Dragnea said on Friday that if the Government's restructuring is to be reached, the current coalition has a majority in Parliament even without the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

"We have heard what the UDMR said and I knew that UDMR does not support a reshuffle of the Government. We also discussed with colleagues from UDMR. If we make the decision to go with the Government in Parliament for restructuring, we have a majority without UDMR, without any problem, in the joint plenary," said Liviu Dragnea.

His remarks come as UDMR chairman Kelemen Hunor said that if the Government is restructured in Parliament, his party will let the PSD-ALDE coalition show that it has a majority and will try not to bother those in the Opposition.

The PSD chairman emphasized that in the next period the attention of the Social-Democrats will be focused on the act of governing, on communicating with people.

"After all, the Ministry of Justice will have an interim minister because the ministry has to work, and we hope once and for all that there will no longer be blockages from the ministry in terms of normative acts. Otherwise, Iohannis can play as he wants," Dragnea said.

AGERPRES