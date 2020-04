PSD to submit two simple motions against Agriculture, Finance ministers

The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday that the MPs of the party he runs will submit two simple motions, one in the Senate, one in the Chamber of Deputies, against the Finance and the Agriculture ministers.

"We will submit two simple motions. One against the Finance Minister, Florin Citu, in the Chamber of Deputies, and one against the Agriculture Minister, Adrian Oros, in the Senate," said Ciolacu, at a press conference, at the end of the party's National Executive Committee meeting.