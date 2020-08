Restaurants might re-open with 1 September, PM Orban says

Restaurants might re-open with 1 September most likely, a decision in this sense being to be made this week, Prime minister Ludovic Orban told the private TV broadcaster Digi24 on Monday night.

"I've asked for the viewpoint of the specialists with the Technical and Scientific Support Group and other experts to see what formulas, what propositions, what recommendations (they've got, ed. n). My intention is to make a decision this week. All the more that the summer season will come to an end and it will be harder and harder for the hotels, for example, to serve meals on the open-air terrace," Ludovic Orban stressed.

He reiterated that the low temperatures already recorded in the mountain area will make it difficult to serve meals in open spaces.

Orban has put forward the likely deadline for reopening restaurants in early September.

"We see, we make the decision. Most likely from the 1st of September, under certain conditions," he added.

"We also discuss the possibility of resuming activity in institutions of worship, in theatres, in cinemas, sure, with a set of conditions: distancing, wearing of protective masks, disinfection and other possible solutions to reduce the risk of spread (of the coronavirus, ed. n.)," Orban said.

As regards the presence of spectators in stadiums, the Prime minister stressed that the team galleries are very difficult to control and that, under these conditions, the risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus is very high, but should the number of infections decreased and in a locality there is no COVID-19 case, it can also reach matches with the public.