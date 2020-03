Romania is COVID-19 Yellow Zone as of Monday

As of Monday, Romania is COVID-19 Yellow Zone, counting for over 500 persons confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus countrywide.

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GSC) until Monday in Romania there were 576 confirmed cases of persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus).The persons who come from countries which have over 500 confirmed coronavirus cases must self-isolate for 14 days.AGERPRES