Romania's Ambassadors to China and Thailand also accredited in Myanmar and Laos

President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Tuesday the decrees on the accreditation of Romania's Ambassadors to China, Thailand and Myanmar, Laos, respectively.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the head of state has signed the decrees regarding the accreditation of Vasilica Constatinescu as Romania's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the People's Republic of China and as Ambassador to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, with the residence in Beijing and regarding the accreditation of Bodan Badea as Romania's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand and as Ambassador to the Lao People's Democratic Republic, with the residence in Bangkok.