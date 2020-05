Romania's coronavirus death toll reaches 744

Yet another 18 persons have died because of the infection with the novel coronavirus, the death toll reaching 744, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The persons who have passed away are from the counties of Arad, Vaslui, Caras-Severin, Botosani, Vrancea, Cluj, Sibiu, Galati, Suceava, Covasna. Among the deceased was a 20-year-old woman from Vaslui, a 48-year-old man from Suceava, a 55-year-old man from Caras-Severin, a 58-year-old man from Botosani, the other deceased aged over 60.