Romania's Cristian-Ruse duo loses women's doubles final of BRD Bucharest Open

Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Adina Cristian and Elena-Gabriela Ruse lost on Sunday the women's doubles final of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament held at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest, after being defeated by the pair made up of Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia)/Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic), with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).