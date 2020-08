Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca to attend informal meeting in Berlin of EU defence ministers

Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca will participate on Wednesday and Thursday in an informal meeting in Berlin of EU defence ministers that will take place under the auspices of the German presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to the Defence Ministry (MApN), Ciuca will also be attending a conference of DEU FNC defence ministers of the Framework Nations Concept (FNC) states.

These are the first meetings of defence ministers amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to MApN.

The agenda of the informal meeting includes debates on the EU's operational commitments and how to develop co-operation with partners, the Strategic Compass, a future instrument of the European Union's Security and Defense Guidance, and on the concept of a European culture of security and defence in a post-COVID context.

The conference of the Framework Nations Concept members will focus on the debate and approval of the Progress Report no. 4 of the DEU FNC. The report reflects the developments within this group in 2019 - 2020, as well as the activities carried out on the two levels of the initiative: the establishment of large units and the areas of capability clusters, capabilities identified in order to intensify cooperation.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix are invited to attend.

