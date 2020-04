Romania's ForMin Aurescu to attend three-way meeting with counterparts from Poland, Turkey

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate today, in a Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, held in a videoconference regime.

According to the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the three ministers will discuss NATO priorities in the current international context, including the NATO efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the conclusions of the most recent meeting of NATO foreign ministers on April 2.The meeting will also provide an exchange of views on developments in the Eastern and Southern Neighbourhoods of the European continent and NATO's role in managing them, with emphasis on measures to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence posture and support to partner countries.The consultations are part of the regular dialogue of the three countries on issues of strategic interest and security and are informal, seeking to facilitate discussions on current issues and priority interest, useful in harmonising national positions and identifying new opportunities for coordination and co-operation.The trilateral consultation format Romania-Poland-Turkey was launched at the proposal of Romania in 2012.