romania2019.eu/EU Council approves stricter carbon dioxide emission standards for cars, vans

The Council of the European Union approved stricter carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans on Monday, thus being closer to achieving its climate targets, the Ministry of Transport announced on Monday.

"The EU makes road transport cleaner by setting new strict carbon dioxide emissions standards for cars and light commercial vehicles. Thus, the EU will be closer to achieving its climate goals and ensuring that car makers contribute to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," the press release said.

The purpose of the regulation adopted by the Council on Monday is to ensure that by 2030 new cars emit an average of 37.5pct less CO2 and new vans on average by 31pct less CO2 compared to 2021 levels.

"Between 2025 and 2029, both cars and vans will have the obligation to emit by 15pct less CO2. These are the targets for the entire EU-wide fleet of vehicles. The efforts to reduce CO2 emissions will be distributed between makers based on the average mass of their fleet of vehicles," reads in the press release.

AGERPRES .