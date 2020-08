Romanian police officers in operative mission in France

Five Romanian police officers will participate, between 31 August 2020 and 26 February 2021, as operational support specialists, in a joint operative mission in France.

According to a Romanian General Police Inspectorate (IGPR) release, Romanian police officers will support French police officers and participate in police cooperation activities to prevent and combat crime. The five police officers will join three other police officers who began their mission in France on 17 August 2020.The purpose of the operative mission is to provide direct support and assistance to the relevant French authorities handling legal cases relating to crime.The action also aims to facilitate the exchange of data and information in cases investigated between the French and Romanian authorities.The police officers participating in the missions have experience in the operative structures of the Romanian Police and have gone through a selection process which consisted of verifying the theoretical legislative knowledge and the level of knowledge of the language of the country in which they will carry out the mission.