Romanian wrestler Krisztian Biro wins silver at Cadet World Championship

Romanian wrestler Krisztian Biro won on Wednesday the silver medal in the 71 kg freestyle event at the UWW Cadet World Championships in Sofia, after losing in the final to Russian Soslan Albertovich Tigiev.

To advance this far, Biro defeated Israel's Timur Bartov in the round of sixteen, Sweden's Kevin Gerry Malota Stroem in the quarterfinals, and won against Iranian Abolfazl Jamal Valipourkhatir in the semis.