Romgaz, net profit up by 5.5pct in Q1 2020

The Romgaz Group recorded a net profit of 571.9 million lei in the first quarter of 2020, up 5.54pct compared to the same period of the previous year, Romgaz reported on Friday.

The turnover posted decreased by 16.51pct in the same period, to 1.430 billion lei.

Natural gas production recorded in the first quarter of 2020 was 1.362 billion mc, 4.7pct lower than in the same period of 2019.

The estimated national natural gas consumption for Q1 2020 was 45.85 TWh, approximately 3.7pct lower than in Q1 2019, of which approximately 9 TWh was covered with imported gas and the difference of 36.85 TWh with domestic gas, in which Romgaz participated with 15.97 TWh, representing 34.83pct of the national consumption and 43.19pct of the domestic gas consumption. Romgaz's market share dropped by 2.2pct compared to the market share recorded in Q1 2019.

The amount of electricity released was 240.2 GWh, 54.17pct higher than the same period last year (155.8 GWh). The amount of electricity produced was 258.9 GWh in Q1 2020, 51.5pct higher than in the same period last year (170.8 GWh), the difference from the energy released in the National Energy System representing the thermal power plant's own technological consumption.

SNGN Romgaz is the largest producer and supplier of natural gas in Romania. The company is admitted to trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) market. The main shareholder is the Romanian state with a 70pct participation.