Second League football players blackmailed by usurers into losing matches

Police are conducting six searches and 10 people are expected for interrogation in a case of usury and blackmail, bribe giving and bribe taking in which players of a Romanian Second League football team were forced to underperform for fixing matches in the 2017-2018 championship and for deriving income from sports bets, according to AGERPRES.

"In the counties of Braila, Mures and Buzau, officers of the Economic Crime Investigation Directorate, under the coordination of the case prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office with the Braila Tribunal, are carrying out six home searches and enforcing ten criminal warrants in a criminal case involving the commission of the crimes of usury and blackmail, bribe taking and bribe giving," Spokesperson for the Interior Ministry (MAI) Monica Dajbog announced on Friday.

She said that the players were coerced to behave in a certain way, through constraints and threats exerted by people who had lent them money at high interest rates.

The action is also attended by police officers from the county police inspectorates of Braila, Buzau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures and Valcea, supported by special op teams.

The perpetrators will be taken to the headquarters of the Prosecutor's Office with the Braila Tribunal for hearings.