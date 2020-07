Senate: Extraordinary session from July 16 to 31

The Senate will convene in extraordinary session between July 16 and 31, the first plenary session being on Thursday, at 12.00, the legislative forum announced on Wednesday, through a press release.

"Based on the provisions of Article 66 paragraphs (2) and (3) and of Article 115 paragraph (5) of the Romanian Constitution, republished, as well as of Article 84 of the Regulation of the Senate, republished, with subsequent amendments, the President of the Senate convenes the Romanian Senate in extraordinary session, between July 16-31, 2020," the release informs.