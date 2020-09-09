Seven cellists - qualified for Cello Semifinal of 2020 Enescu Competition

Seven young cellists of the 13 contestants who were selected in the second stage obtained the majority of votes of the members of the Cello Section of the 2020 George Enescu International Competition, to qualify for the Semifinal of the competition.

According to a statement from the organizers, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, they are: Margarita Balanas (Latvia), Stefan Cazacu (Romania), Sebastian Fritsch (Germany), Jeremy Garbarg (France), Anouchka Hack (Germany), Jaemin Han (South Korea) Keisuke Morita (Japan).

The youngest contestant to enter the semifinal, Jaemin Han, is 14 years old, and he is also the youngest contestant to enter the semifinal in the history of the Enescu Contest.

The cello semifinal, which will consist of the interpretation of a sonata by George Enescu, will take place on May 13, 2021 at the Romanian Athenaeum, in Bucharest.

The final will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 18.00, and will consist of a concert with the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of maestro Nicolas Altstaedt.

The second stage of the 2020 George Enescu International Competition, Cello Section, took place online between September 5-7, the results being announced on Tuesday, online, by the president of the jury through a video published on the Competition's website.

"Here we are halfway through the Competition. Personally, I was very happy to hear so many performances that show so much talent and virtuosity from the repertoire of the second stage. However, only some of the young musicians will be invited to sing in Bucharest on May 2021, to follow their dream of becoming laureates of the George Enescu International Competition - Cello Section. But not all. I would like to wish them all success and good luck in life and to remind them never to give up! And to those who will find their names on the list, I wish them great success in the Semifinal and I hope to see them in Bucharest full of health, well prepared and in the best mood!," the president of the jury, David Geringas, was quoted as saying in the release.

The jury of the Cello Section of the 2020 edition of the Enescu Contest consists of David Geringas (chairman of the jury), Myung-Wha Chung, Leonid Gorokhov, Alexandra Gutu, Frans Helmerson, Arto Noras, Jerome Pernoo, Meehae Ryo, Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi and Raphael Wallfisch.

The Cello Section had the most competitors registered for this edition of the Enescu Competition. Moreover, the pre-selection process - provided for in the Competition Rules - was only necessary for the Cello Section, as the number of registered candidates (105) exceeded the maximum number of competitors that can be evaluated by the jury during the competition (85). In the first stage, also held online, between August 30 and September 3, 13 young cellists from 10 countries were selected.

It is for the first time in the history of the Enescu Competition when the first two stages of the sections are organized online, this measure being taken in order to be able to run the competition, despite the pandemic.