Seven cellists - qualified for Cello Semifinal of 2020 Enescu Competition
Postat la: 09.09.2020 - 08:23 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Seven young cellists of the 13 contestants who were selected in the second stage obtained the majority of votes of the members of the Cello Section of the 2020 George Enescu International Competition, to qualify for the Semifinal of the competition.
According to a statement from the organizers, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, they are: Margarita Balanas (Latvia), Stefan Cazacu (Romania), Sebastian Fritsch (Germany), Jeremy Garbarg (France), Anouchka Hack (Germany), Jaemin Han (South Korea) Keisuke Morita (Japan).
The youngest contestant to enter the semifinal, Jaemin Han, is 14 years old, and he is also the youngest contestant to enter the semifinal in the history of the Enescu Contest.
The cello semifinal, which will consist of the interpretation of a sonata by George Enescu, will take place on May 13, 2021 at the Romanian Athenaeum, in Bucharest.
The final will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 18.00, and will consist of a concert with the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of maestro Nicolas Altstaedt.
The second stage of the 2020 George Enescu International Competition, Cello Section, took place online between September 5-7, the results being announced on Tuesday, online, by the president of the jury through a video published on the Competition's website.
"Here we are halfway through the Competition. Personally, I was very happy to hear so many performances that show so much talent and virtuosity from the repertoire of the second stage. However, only some of the young musicians will be invited to sing in Bucharest on May 2021, to follow their dream of becoming laureates of the George Enescu International Competition - Cello Section. But not all. I would like to wish them all success and good luck in life and to remind them never to give up! And to those who will find their names on the list, I wish them great success in the Semifinal and I hope to see them in Bucharest full of health, well prepared and in the best mood!," the president of the jury, David Geringas, was quoted as saying in the release.
The jury of the Cello Section of the 2020 edition of the Enescu Contest consists of David Geringas (chairman of the jury), Myung-Wha Chung, Leonid Gorokhov, Alexandra Gutu, Frans Helmerson, Arto Noras, Jerome Pernoo, Meehae Ryo, Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi and Raphael Wallfisch.
The Cello Section had the most competitors registered for this edition of the Enescu Competition. Moreover, the pre-selection process - provided for in the Competition Rules - was only necessary for the Cello Section, as the number of registered candidates (105) exceeded the maximum number of competitors that can be evaluated by the jury during the competition (85). In the first stage, also held online, between August 30 and September 3, 13 young cellists from 10 countries were selected.
It is for the first time in the history of the Enescu Competition when the first two stages of the sections are organized online, this measure being taken in order to be able to run the competition, despite the pandemic.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Casa Albă anunţă că vaccinul împotriva COVID-19 va fi gata până la finalul lunii octombrie
Casa Albă dublează şansele ca vaccinul contra COVID-19 să fie gata până la finalul lui octombrie. Şeful Cabinetului lui Trump spune că sunt trei studii clinice în desfăşurare. Trump are în plan să producă 300 de milioane de doze de vaccin, până în ianuarie.
-
Vela anunţă că a fost înfiinţată Direcţia pentru Siguranţă Şcolară: Noua structură va preveni violenţa în şcoală, cu accent pe fenomenul de bullying
Ministrul de Interne, Marcel Vela, a declarat că în cadrul Poliţiei Române a fost înfiinţată Direcţia pentru Siguranţă Şcolară, care va fi alcătuită din 270 de poliţişti. "Noua structură va preveni şi combate violenţa în şcoală, cu accent pe fenomenul de bullying", a afirmat Vela.
-
Testarea vaccinului dezvoltat de Universitatea Oxford a fost întreruptă după ce un participant s-a îmbolnăvit
Speranţele au fost mari că vaccinul ar putea fi unul dintre primele care vor apărea pe piaţă, după testarea cu succes a fazelor 1 şi 2. În faza 3 de testare, sunt implicaţi aproximativ 30.000 de participanţi în SUA, precum şi în Marea Britanie, Brazilia şi Africa de Sud.
-
The Lancet explică misterul vaccinului rusesc
Pe 11 august administraţia Putin s-a grăbit să anunţe lansarea vaccinului anti coronavirus după succesul fazei a doua de testare, explică prestigioasa publicaţie britanică THE LANCET.
-
Când scăpăm de coronavirus? Răspunsul lui Adrian Streinu Cercel
Pe grupele de vârstă, agresivitatea coronavirusului s-au schimbat. A crescut virulența acestui virus, susţine profesorul Adrian Streinu-Cercel.
-
Cozmin Guşă, presedintele FR Judo: "Am pierdut două competiţii europene din cauza modului în care a fost gestionată criza pandemică"
Preşedintele Federaţiei Române de Judo (FRJ), Cozmin Guşă, a declarat că România a pierdut organizarea a două competiţii internaţionale, Cupa Europeană Under-18 (12-13 septembrie, Cluj-Napoca) şi European Open la seniori (26-27 septembrie, Cluj-Napoca), din cauza modului prost în care a fost gestionată criza pandemică în ţară.
-
Basescu: "Măi Ludovice, măi hoților și din moartea românilor vreți să faceți bani?!"
Traian Basescu, europarlamentar si candidat al Primariei Capitalei, seful onorific al PMP, il face praf pe Ludovic Orban intr-o postare pe Facebook, via ministrul Virgil Popescu:
-
Clotilde Armand a dat bir cu fugitii când o tânără i-a pus o întrebare pe strada
Clotilde Armand a luat-o la fuga cand o tanara de pe stradă a inceput s-o filmeze si sa o chestioneze. Când fata care filma i-a pus o întrebare, candidata USR-Plus la Primăria Sectorului 1 pur si simplu a dat bir cu fugiții.
-
A furat un aparat de jocuri de noroc din care a reuşit să sustragă 2.000 de lei
Aparatul electronic a fost transportat cu o maşină pe care făptaşul a condus-o fără să deţină permis de conducere.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Victorie la limita pentru Universitatea Craiova in meciul cu Sepsi, scor 1-0: golul a fost inscris in minutul 88
- 2. MAE: Additional measure for entering The Netherlands; authorities verify if self-isolation measure is observed
- 3.Vulpița, filmata in timp ce il “traducea” pe Viorel. “Veronico, cand mai vin la tine?”
- 4.Actorul Vlad Zamfirescu este noul manager al Teatrului Bulandra
- 5.Filmarile XXX cu Vulpița erau cunoscute la Acces Direct?! “Cameramanii se amuzau in pauzele de publicitate și…”
- 6.VIDEO Șeful diplomației americane a facut o vizita 'istorica' in Sudan: incearca sa convinga alte tari arabe sa-si normalizeze relatiile cu Israelul
- 7.Decizie CNSC: Se reanalizeaza ofertele pentru paza obiectivelor Directiei de Intretinere si Administrare Patrimoniu Tulcea
- 8.VIDEO Candidatul PNL la Primaria Craiova promite AJUTOARE SOCIALE, pe post de pensii, romilor care au decis sa il voteze
- 9.Și animalele de la Zoo sufera din cauza caniculei. Cum sunt ingrijite la Craiova, la peste 35 de grade Celsius
- 10.UEFA a anuntat ca va autoriza revenirea spectatorilor in tribune la Supercupa Europei de la Budapesta, in limita a 30 la suta din capacitatea stadionului
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu