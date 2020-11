Sibiu County remains first in infection rate, at 8.83 per thousand people

Sibiu County remains first in what regards infection rate with coronavirus, at 8.83 per thousand people, an increase over the previous day, when it recorded 8.32, the GCS informs Monday.

Cluj County is ranked second, with an incidence of 7.37 per thousand people, a drop over the previous day when it had 7.56 per thousand people.

Ilfov County records an infection rate of 6.83 per thousand people, a steep increase over the previous day, when it reported 4.98 per thousand people.

Bucharest City has an incidence of 5.6 per thousand people, an increase over Sunday, when it had 5.16 per thousand people.