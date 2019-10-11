Sitting PM Dancila:Despite right-wing parties' lies and propaganda, we've had one of most efficient rulings
Sitting Premier Viorica Dancila declared on Friday that in spite of the "lies" and "propaganda" of the right-wing parties, she has led "a government with good results for Romanians, one of the most efficient (...) in the last 30 years."At the beginning of the government meeting Dancila told the ministers that they have been part of an Executive that has generated "solid" and "sustainable" economic growth.
"We have kept our promise to bring more money into the Romanians' pockets and to make sure that a considerable part of the country's exceptional economic growth is felt by all citizens. We have increased wages and pensions and provided the necessary budget resources for the grant of all social rights. We have raised the pension point, instated tax breaks for pensioners and brought fairness into the pension system by introducing the 'equal work, equal pensions' principle," Dancila said.
She also mentioned that the Executive headed by her has raised the minimum national wage, "a measure other governments didn't want to commit to."
"People currently earn on average 41 percent more compared to 2016. (...) Romanian doctors now collect wages comparable to European ones. We have thus managed to keep the doctors in the country in order to provide quality services to our citizens. At the same time, we have started a process of increasing teachers' incomes. Health and Education are priorities for any society and I wish that the next government further provides decent salaries to doctors and teachers," Dancila said.
She expressed hopes that the new ruling line-up won't destroy the achievements so far, claiming that in nearly three years of PSD governing, the GDP growth has outperformed the results of 2009 - 2016.
"We rendered tax collection efficient and provided the necessary budgetary resources to support the raise of pensions and wages, while at the same time reducing taxes, cutting the VAT from 20 to 19 percent and reducing the income tax from 16 percent to 10 percent. Romania currently has the second lowest tax burden in the EU, which has stimulated foreign direct investment. (...) Investments from the state budget are about 70 percent higher compared to the moment we took over government. (...) We have pursued the harmonious development of each region and allocated funds for investments in all local communities. There is currently no locality in Romania that has not benefited from investments through the National Local Development Program 1 and 2. (...) I wish that the next government doesn't deny local communities the right to development," Dancila said.
The sitting PM also spoke about the support provided to agriculture - the due disbursement of subsidies, the extension of irrigated areas, the commissioning of the anti-hail system, the support programs for farmers and the promotion of traditional products.
Dancila congratulated the Cabinet members for the way they managed activity during Romania's term at the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
"It's been a team that fought a lot, with difficult times, with many obstacles, but together we were able to overcome them and succeeded in implementing as many measures as possible for the people. I hope the next government carries on with these measures," Dancila concluded.
