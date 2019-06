Six cinematographic stories on Hungarian Day at TIFF.18

Six films from Hungary's cinematography were presented Thursday at a press conference by their directors within the Hungarian Day at Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF).

"Just as every year, the most awarded films produced recently in Hungary and the most important directors of the moment meet their Romanian audience at TIFF. Always present at big festivals, inspired by the most intimate personal experiences or strongly anchored in social reality, the Hungarian Day films will enrich the program with six remarkable stories. The section is presented by the Balassi Institute - the Hungarian Institute in Bucharest, Filmtett and the Hungarian National Film Fund," reads a briefing by the organizers.

The six films are the documentary Simple lessons" of director Zurbo Dorottya, "the Flower Valley" of director Laszlo Csuja, "I hope you die next time" (director Schwechtje Mihaly), "Ruben Brandt, collector" (Milorad Krstic) "Manges lyrics" (director Gabor Reisz), "The Voice of the Lord" (Gyorgy Palfi).

"This is about a refugee who came from Somalia in 2015. At that time, there was no such refugee crisis, there was no debate in Europe on this issue. She thus came to a Hungarian children's home, among some hundreds of refugee boys," Zurbo Dorottya told the press conference about the documentary "Simple lessons".

Palfi Gyorgy said that his film is based on a novel that he enjoyed a lot.

"In Hungary it is restricted for children under 12 and I would love to see as many young people as possible," Schwechtje Mihaly also said about his film.

TIFF.18 takes place between May 31 and June 9.

AGERPRES